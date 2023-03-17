Dr. Jennifer Douglas, a specialist in international law and finance, spoke on a panel that covered the first day’s theme: “Show Me The Money”, during the three-day summit, said women also need successful strategies to access resources and structures focused on assisting women-owned businesses.

“Some female business owners have had success through locating female-run investment companies and angel networks. These firms can benefit from the specialised assistance and resources that these organisations, which have a particular focus on assisting women-owned businesses, can offer,” Douglas said.

Douglas, the Gede Foundation’s founder, was a finalist for the Wintrade Global Award in the category of Women Icon of the Year. The panel discussed the following issue: “Investment and Funding”, agreed that a variety of effective tactics have been employed by female company owners to get capital and investment for their enterprises. Using their networks and cultivating connections with possible financiers, partners, consumers, or mentors is a crucial strategy.”

The panel highlighted how entrepreneurs could leverage their personal or professional networks to connect with other business owners or investors who have similar interests, as well as join or create platforms, forums, or groups to do this.

Making a strong business plan and pitch with solid supporting data that expresses the value proposition and competitive advantage of their goods or services is an effective tactic, according to Douglas, who was outlining some successful strategies used by women entrepreneurs to attract funding and investment.

She claimed that women entrepreneurs have demonstrated a propensity for discerning the needs and preferences of their target market as well as for differentiating themselves from competing businesses.

According to Dr. Douglas, who was named one of the 100 Most Recognized Africans in January of this year, women entrepreneurs must seek mentorship and support in order to manage the funding process and enhance their entrepreneurial skills and knowledge.

Dr. Douglas continued, “Securing finance and investment also requires developing credibility and trust and women entrepreneurs have achieved this through keeping their word, demonstrating their accomplishments or results, communicating clearly and frequently, and being open and honest about their risks and obstacles.”

The London Stock Exchange expressed its expectation that the Wintrade Global Women In Business Summit would enable female entrepreneurs to co-create a better future and create a more sustainable environment for the expansion and success of their companies.

The LSE concurred that women in business have an unmistakable impact on the global economy. According to a recent study quoted by LSE, women-owned firms contribute more than $8 trillion to the global economy.

Despite this, there are still many difficulties for women, including restricted access to resources, unjust restrictions, and limited access to financing.