Ex-PDP Boss Elected APGA Chairman in Anambra, Party Leaders Criticize Soludo

Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, an Enugu-based Senior lawyer and a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been elected the new APGA Chairman in Anambra State.

Obi-Okoye’s emergence climaxed a weeklong of top level political activities involving series of consultations, stakeholders/caucus meetings, Wards, Councils and Zonal Congresses.

Ahead his eventual emergence late evening Tuesday at the Prof. Dora Akuyili Women Development Centre Awka, venue of the Anambra State congress, no fewer than fifteen(15) other aspirants offered to step down for him after series of meetings.

Prior to the announcement, the aspirants had taken turns to address the audience comprising party delegates, members, supporters and observers including journalists and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who statutorily came to monitor proceedings announced their decision to step down for Obiokoye.

Chief Obi-okoye was the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of APGA and later Special Adviser on Political Matters to the former Gov Willie Obiano.

A visibly elated Obi-okoye in an interview shortly after, promised to restore unity and fairness in the party.

He specially commended Gov Chukwuma Soludo who personally participated throughout the Congress, for fostering peaceful and credible process.

He appealed to all, particularly other aspirants to join hands with him to move the party forward.

A chieftain of the party, Hon. Mark Okoye, while commending the orderliness of party supporters during the exercise, said the 15 other aspirants stepped down for Obi-Okoye, for the sake of interest, peace and good governance of the party in the state.

He promised to work with the new Chairman to ensure a landslide victory for Gov Soludo’s second term in 2025.

However, widespread grumbles from members across the state at the Congress venue revealed that the new chairman will work 365days and on his toes every second to enable noticed wounds simmer or heal.

Some had accused the governor of using his choice of new helmsmen at different levels to clearly announce his alleged vow not to share or savour his position with anyone at all.

It was further alleged that his hatchet man, one Glamour unilaterally subverted the choice of candidates/leaders chosen by members from the various communities, councils and zones and that in some instances stark illiterates, political neophytes and ‘yes’ men were foisted on the people by the governor without any form of consultation with established chieftains in the areas.

Share this post