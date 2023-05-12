Soludo commiserates with former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, over the demise of his mother

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has commiserated with Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka and family over the demise of his mother, Late Deaconess Nneka Victoria Chidoka (Nee Nzelu) who passed on at the age of 75 years.

The funeral service was held at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Obosi.

Consoling the family, Governor Soludo explained that their mother’s death is a loss for all of Anambra, but that they should rejoice because her death is a glorious one.

“We celebrate life today because, according to the testimonies we’ve heard, Mama Victoria lived a victorious and impactful life.

“We honor Chief Osita and all of the children Mama Victoria left behind. They are a metaphor for what we should strive to be,” Governor Soludo stated.

Addressing the youths of Obosi, the Governor recalled that he has not seen anyone who lived a life of violence and criminality until the age of 75, noting that crime has no place with longevity.

“Ndi Anambra should be inspired by the Chidoka’s and their principled way of life!” he futher explained.

Governor Soludo conveyed his gratitude to the Anglican Communion, Diocese on the Niger, for producing a permanent order of service bulletin that complies with the state Funeral Law.

In his sermon, Most Rev. Ali Buba Lamido, comforted the deceased’s family, stating that Deaconess Victoria had served God Almighty and the Church.

Most Rev. Lamido warned the bereaved’s family not to let her legacy die, and advised the congregation to make amends with God if they have not.

Chief Osita Chidoka revealed that his mother died of cancer, stating that he organized free medical services in his community as a means of honouring their mother’s legacy.

He preached to the church about the importance of early detection and management of any disease.

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, Chief of Staff to Governor Soludo, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Senator Pius Anyim, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Tony Nwoye, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu, Bishop on the Niger, Most Rev. Owen Nwokolo, Bishops, other clergy, among others, attended the service.