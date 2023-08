Tobora United of Tanzania has confirmed the signing of Nigerian and Enyimba shot stopper John Noble after the 30 years old completed his medical with the club.

“We have reached an agreement with Goalkeeper John Noble. He has signed a one-year contract after qualifying for a health test.

Welcome to Tabora John Noble.

He even digs into people’s problems.”

Noble was part of the People Elephant that won the 2022-23 NPFL in Lagos. The 30-year-old joined Enyimba in 2020.