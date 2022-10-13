Some of the speakers at the 2022 annual corporate governance conference include the Chief Executive Officer of Puma Energy International, Dr. Emma FitzGerald, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) will host a conference with the theme “Digital, Diversity, and Inclusion: Evolving Trends in Governance and Board Culture” as part of its mission to advancing corporate governance and best practices in Nigeria.

In a statement, the chairman of SCGN, Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, predicted that stakeholders and fans of corporate governance from around the world would attend the conference. Additionally, it aims to encourage dialogues among important corporate governance professionals about the impact of digital, diversity, and inclusion on board performance.

The subject of this year’s “Yearly Conference,” according to Chioma Mordi, chief executive officer of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria: “The need for boards to change and embrace a new culture to promote inclusivity and effectiveness, as well as business resilience.”

The “Yearly Corporate Governance Conference,” an initiative of the board of The Society of Corporate Governance Nigeria and supported by significant business stakeholders, aims to provide insightful information on Nigeria’s evolving corporate governance framework and best practices, the role of the board of directors as a leader in the practice of corporate governance, and the advancement of society.