The Council for the Regulation of Engineering Nigeria, COREN in Anambra State has advised the state government to embrace the National Building Code as a strategy to reducing incidences of building collapse in the state.

Recently, a building collapsed at Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Council Area of the state, killing two persons and damaging other nearby property.

The collapse is one in the strings of building collapse incidents that have placed a question mark on the structural integrity of buildings across parts of the state, as the State Physical Planning Board, ANSPPB intensify efforts to enforce building regulations.

Speaking with TNC correspondent in Awka on incidences of building collapse, the State COREN Chairman, Engineer Victor Mejulu attributed such incidences of building collapse to the practice of engaging quacks in the building industry.

According to him, the National Building Code which empowers qualified engineers to take responsibility for construction works, should be brought to bear in the state.

“Engineers are the ones responsible for development of structures but the problem we have today not just in Anambra, is a situation where all manner of persons claim that they can do the work of the engineer and this results in building collapse.

“In the building value chain, there are functions for other professionals such as the town planners, the surveyors and the architects, but none of these professionals or any other person should do the work of the engineer.

“What usually causes the collapse in buildings is usually not the going up of blocks. It starts from the foundation, the beams and the columns.

“And when a professional engineer is not engaged to undertake the foundational works or abandoned at some stage of the building for another person, there is always a problem.

“That is why we are advising that Anambra State Government should work closely with COREN to ensure standards are kept in the building industry,” he opined.

Mejulu made it clear that when one garners years of experience in building, it does not qualify them as engineers but rather as apprentice or artisans, advising developers to always seek professional service from engineers.

According to him, such apprentices are not found in the law or medicine profession, wondering why they should apply to the engineering profession.

He however advised that young engineering graduates should undergo some form of practical experience processes, to enable them practicalize the knowledge they have garnered at the higher institutions.

“What we see is a situation where engineering firms, instead of engaging these young engineers, they prefer to bring their relatives who are not engineers as apprentices.

“Over the years, these apprentices master the craft and begin to parade themselves as engineers, handling complex engineering works which eventually lead to building collapse,” he said.

The Anambra COREN Chairman also identified the problem of substandard building materials being sold by the vendors as well as lack of finance on the part of developers, as other factors responsible for building collapse across the state.

He also faulted the system where the Anambra State Government has an approvals agency which is the ANSPPB, as the only regulatory agency, arguing that aside approvals, structural development activities should be monitored till completion to ensure that developers do not deviate from approved plans.

He said, “We want Anambra State Government to take a cue from Lagos State, which has an agency headed by an engineer, which goes on after the approval has been given to the developer, to monitor the stages of structural development.

“What we can achieve with this arrangement is a system where engineers are assigned projects and they supervise their execution.

“The process will also ensure that registered engineers are in charge of building constructions from start to finish and we can hold such professional responsible when collapse happens.”

Mejulu revealed that the COREN is working to enforce effective engagement of qualified engineers in building activities in the state, saying the COREN is also working with the State Materials Testing Laboratory, to ensure standard materials are used for buildings.

“For any building approval to be given in the state, we want qualified engineers across the various fields to undertake that they will be done in line with the best engineering practices.

“When this happens, we can be sure that no engineer will want to lose his or her licenses by doing shoddy jobs and will therefore, endeavour to do quality jobs.

“In a situation where any kind of shoddy job results in building collapse, we know who to hold accountable and the appropriate sanctions will be applied,” he said.