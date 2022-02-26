Electoral Act: No thanks to Mr President, the handwriting was visibly clear

It is only a blind man that would see a moving train and stay immobile. Only a deaf would lay supine, enjoying the ambience of his environment while the rage of war song pervades the air.Talk of running away while at the face of disaster, everybody would, only a cripple wouldn’t as much as he tries.

Few minutes ago, Mr. President signed the electoral act into law. Kudos to him? Well done to him? Congrats to him? For doing what he has dilly- dallied for years to do?

When history would be told and posterity makes a role call of those whose good works were not only outstanding but masses friendly, would my name Jarlath be there as the person that signed the electoral act into law? No be his name?

Those who are busy congratulating him, the truth is ,he was boxed at a very tight corner, with sticks, and stones in the hands of the masses to stone him into the most awful segment of posterity if he had misbehaved.

His Ahithophel, the most selfish and unpatriotic advisers saw the mood, the anger, the frustration, the disaffection and the ever ready mien of the masses to do the unimaginable if they dare advise against the wave of public expectations.

Congratulations rather to the masses, the Civil Societies, the Media Commentators and patriotic opinion leaders for the pressure mounted.

We won! We move!! Democracy is our constituency, protecting it is non-negotiable.

2023 is a year unlike others! We move! We vote!! We insist it counts!!!

#Jarlath