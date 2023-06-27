Eid-il-Kabir: Portable sets a new standard…

Habeeb Okikiola, more commonly known as Portable, a well-known Nigerian artist, buys himself 5 cows and 2 rams in preparation for the big Sallah, also known as Ileya.

Using his verified Instagram page, the “Zazoo Zeh” singer gave the most recent information with his fans and followers.

Note that the Federal Government of Nigeria has proclaimed Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th as public holidays in recognition of Eid-il-Kabir (Ileya), which falls on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram profile, Portable expressed gratitude to God for providing him with the means to spend millions of dollars on 5 cows and 2 rams.

He let everyone know that he had purchased all of the animals on his own and had not been given any of the cows or rams, though he wouldn’t mind receiving more.

When asked how he would distribute the rams and cows, Portable declared that he would give them to mosques, kings, the poor, his family, his father, and a variety of other individuals.

According to Islam’s prophet Muhammad (SAW), the quantity of a ram’s hair, meat, and blood will be assessed by God and rewarded accordingly if it is sacrificed in the name of worship during the month of Sallah.

The caption on the video on Portable was “Alhamdulilahi Akoi Grace ZEH NATION Akoi DGWÜ Bar.”

