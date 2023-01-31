In partnership with the Sahara Foundation, Egbin Power Plc has officially opened the renovated Ijede police station in the Ijede community of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The initiative is consistent with Egbin Power’s dedication to fostering infrastructural development, socioeconomic progress, and efficient police to promote safety and security in the company’s host communities.

Mokhtar Bounour, the chief executive officer of Egbin Power Plc, said during the commissioning that the company’s work with Sahara Foundation has further shown its dedication to sustainability by improving the lives of individuals and enhancing the areas in which it operates.

He stated: “This initiative is part of our strategy at Egbin Power Plc to be closer to the communities where we operate. The Police are a vital part of our stakeholders in the society and we appreciate the effort and resources they apply to deliver adequate security to protect lives and property. We also know they are doing their best to keep people and property safe in our communities. So, through projects of this nature, we will continue to demonstrate our encouragement and support for them in discharging their duties and to make a difference.”

The Nigerian Police Force was thanked for their assistance and cooperation throughout the project by Ejiro Gray, the Director of Sustainability and Governance for the Sahara Group, who also noted that the project furthers the mission of the Sahara Foundation to improve lives and advance sustainable societies.

“What we do at Sahara Foundation is to ensure that through initiatives like this, we are transforming and impacting the lives and livelihood of people in our host communities. And we cannot talk about making an impact without providing adequate security of lives and property which is a core component of the wellbeing of every society and communities. This is one of the ways we are contributing our quota to promoting access to energy, sustainable environment by transforming lives and livelihood at Sahara Foundation, Sahara Group and by extension Egbin Power Plc, she said.”

It is anticipated, according to Gray, that the refurbishment of the Ijede police station will help protect people’s lives and property in the neighborhood and also provide a more favorable atmosphere for police personnel to carry out their societal obligations.

The Sahara Group and Egbin Power Station were deeply appreciated for the initiative by the Lagos State Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), DCP Ewah Bassey, who also acknowledged the efforts of the donors.

“We want to assure them that what they have done today will be properly maintained and we extend our hands of fellowship to them and the people of these communities. I want to reassure them that we will continue to render better security to the communities.”

He added that the initiative will significantly improve the morale of the police officers at the station and help their efforts to foster community peace and security.

The Obateru of Egbin Kingdom, one of the host villages, HRM, Oba (Dr.) Adeoriyomi Oyebo, praised Sahara Power and Egbin for improving security in the areas through this initiative.

“From the project we have just commissioned today, I want to commend the efforts of the Management of Sahara Group and Egbin Power Plc and appreciate the level of cooperation that exists between the communities, the companies and the Police. I also wish to implore the Police, especially at the Divisional Level here at Ijede to make good use of the laudable project and make sure that the project is sustained and maintained,” the monarch said.