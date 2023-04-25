“But one who prophesies speaks to people for edification, exhortation, and consolation […] All things are to be done for edification.”—1 Corinthians 14:3, 26 NASB

Unity among believers is important to Jesus. He prayed that His followers would “be one” (John 17:21). The reality is that unity can be fragile. It easily can be tarnished when people think about themselves first, forget that every gift, talent, and resource is a gift from God, or become competitive and think of other believers as rivals.

Instead of thinking about ourselves first, Paul urged us to approach life from the context of the body of Christ. We are to remember that we all are part of the same body. We need each other. Yes, there are “varieties of gifts,” but there is only one Spirit. And there is only one body (1 Corinthians 12:4).

He emphasized the importance of the body by using the word edification four times in 1 Corinthians 14. This word focuses on the importance of building up the body and doing what it takes to make the body stronger and more unified.

Each person contributes in unique ways. We all are part of the same body. We should “strive to excel” because this will encourage “the edification of the church” (v. 12). It will bless others and advance God’s Kingdom.

Remember, you are special in God’s sight and important to His Kingdom. Don’t hoard or hide your gifts. Seek to edify others and build up the body. You have been blessed so you can be a blessing!

*Reflection Question:*

How can you use your spiritual gifts to encourage other believers?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for the gifts You have given me. Help me be a blessing to others and contribute to Your body. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 14