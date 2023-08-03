Don’t keep Regents too long on the throne, Oyebanji urges Kingmakers

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has urged Kingmakers in various communities that are without substantive traditional rulers in the state to expedite action on the selection of their Kings and not keep regents too long on the throne.

Governor Oyebanji, who made the assertion while playing host to the Regent of Ikogosi Ekiti, Princess Omobola Adepoju, and the Regent of Ayebode Ekiti, Princess Mosunmola Famoroti, during their separate visits to the Governor recently, promised that his government would ensure even development of all communities in the state.

The Governor said he would continue using his goodwill to attract development to the state and urged communities to ensure peaceful co-existence among one another. He stressed that acrimony and misunderstanding in the environment would not allow the realization of meaningful development.

The Governor called on the kingmakers to always follow laid down procedures for the selection of a new king and give consideration to anyone they believe could attract development to their communities instead of those who might misappropriate their resources and demean the society.

He assured that the government would not delay the process if they follow the right procedures. He added that they should not keep regents on the throne for too long, so they can return to their private life.

“Development comes to a particular community when they need unity. I want to plead with you that in the process of choosing a new king, you must choose a capable hand who loves the community and is ready to sacrifice for the people, not those who would want to appropriate whatever you have for themselves.

“We will collect intelligence on what is happening but please don’t compromise the process. If you make mistakes, the entire community will suffer the consequences. So, an enormous responsibility is placed on the kingmakers to do the right thing. He stated.

The Regent of Ikogosi Ekiti, Princess Omobola Adepoju, accompanied by Onikogosi-in-council, commended the Governor for the great work he has been doing in repositioning the state. She prayed for more wisdom to do more for the people and attract more development within the nine mas.

The Regent also solicited for more development in the community in the area of fixing dilapidated Primary School buildings, and provision of more teachers and health workers for the health facility in the town.

Also, the Regent of Ayebode, accompanied by notable citizens of the community, also commended the Governor for elevating the status of Ekiti among the committee of states and appealed for repairing the major road of the town to allow investors to access the community.