How Tinubu raised many political, economic leaders – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has said Ekiti people will remain ever grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for building a host of leaders from within the state and around the country.

Governor Oyebanji stated this in his remarks at the lecture and Book Presentation marking the 60th birthday of the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Governor Oyebanji, who explained that President Tinubu, had over the years, invested heavily in human capital development, raising many political and economic leaders in the country, described Senator Bamidele as one of the leading lights and pratical example of the president’s investment in his mentees.

He said Senator Bamidele had utilized every opportunity to justify the confidence reposed in him, adding that the superlative performance of the Senate Leader in all the public offices he has held remains a source of pride to his mentor, the President, and the people of Ekiti State.

Oyebanji said: “We are here today to celebrate Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, But the real celebrator is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who saw In MOB what MOB did not see in himself.

“I remember a time during the campaign for the general elections when the President visited the Palace of the Ewi Of Ado-Ekiti. At that time an indigene of Ado-Ekiti was bidding to come to the Senate from the PDP. Some of the people were saying that they would vote Asiwaju and vote PDP for the Senate since the PDP candidate was from their town.

“Asiwaju came and addreesed the people, narrating how he sent MOB to school and the cordial relationship he had maintained with him overtime, telling us in Ekiti that he needed Opeyemi at the Senate. What Asiwaju said at the palace changed the political narrative.

“Today, my brother, you are the Senate leader and we can now see why the President was trying to say.

“We thanked the President for investing so much in you and we thank the people of Lagos State for polishing you for us in Ekiti. We must also thank the leadership of the Senate for finding you worthy of this position, and we assure them that they have found the very right person fit and proper for the job.”

The Governor said Senator Bamidele had not disappointed his mentor and the people of EKiti State through his humility and leadership style, which according to him, is based on selflessness, dignity and integrity.

He lauded the Senate Leader’s positive contribution to the political and economic growth of the state, saying that he imported his political experience in Lagos for the development of EKiti State as well as replicating the lessons of discovering and positioning people for greatness as well as dialogue in solving knotty issues.

Also speaking, the Keynote speaker, a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun(SAN), described Senator Bamidele as an example of the Omoluabi virtues of EKiti State. He charged political players to take a cue from his noble character.

Delivering a lecture titled “Leader challenges in modern society”, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Toyin Ogundipe said contemporary leaders must show dynamism while addressing issues in the fast changing environment.

He stressed the need for leaders to inspire others and show them the path to achieving their goals.

At the Occasion were members of the National Assembly, led by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Governors Niyi Adebayo, Nyesom Wike, Traditional rulers including the Ewi Of Ado Ekiti Oba Rufus Adejugbe and the Oluyin Oba Adeniyi Ajakaiye among others.