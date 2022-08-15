‘On that day a great persecution broke out against the church at Jerusalem, and all except the apostles were scattered throughout Judea and Samaria. Those who had been scattered preached the word wherever they went.’ Acts 8:1,4. (NIV).

Persecution pushed the believers out of their homes, out of Jerusalem, and along with them went the gospel. This great movement fulfilled Jesus’ command given to the disciples in Acts 1:8, ‘you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.’

Persecution helped spread the gospel. Though the believers experienced great personal discomfort, God would bring great results from their suffering.

Sometimes we have to become uncomfortable before God moves us into something new He has planned for us. We may resist, not wanting to experience it, but discomfort may be best for us because God may be working through our hurts and pain.

Next time we are tempted to complain about our discomfort, consider whether this is really God’s intention for us. Rather than resist our circumstances, rejoice in the possibility that they will be used by God for our good. Perhaps God is preparing the ground for using us in a particular way. At the very least our discomfort will be part of our growth and maturity.

*Prayer:*

‘Heavenly Father, help me to remember that you allow times of discomfort for my good and growth. Thank you that at these times I can remain strong in you and allow your peace to fill me and flow through me to be a strong witness for your name.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

We shouldn’t be surprised when we experience persecution and discomfort. Christ has promised us that living for Him would lead to trouble (John 16:33), but in the same passage He also encourages us to take heart for He has overcome the world and all its troubles.

In spite of the inevitable struggles that we will all face, we are not alone. Jesus does not abandon us to our discomfort. If we remember that the ultimate victory has already been won, we can claim the peace of Christ in the most troublesome and discomforting situations.

Be Greatly Blessed!