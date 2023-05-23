Davido: Timeless Album Cover A Tribute to my Late Son

Adams Peter May 23, 2023 0
Davido Timeless Album

Nigerian Afrobeats musician Davido has disclosed that his late son Ifeanyi Adeleke served as inspiration for his Davido Timeless album cover art, his most recent Album, “Timeless.” The singer of “Feel It” who just appeared on the Cruz Show on Real 92.3 FM, revealed this.

“The artwork encompasses a wide range of aspects of my life. My son passed away last year, he admired trees and all of nature, elephant was his best animal”, according to Davido.

Davido’s head is depicted on the Timeless album cover, along with two caged elephants and a walkway leading to a huge hourglass. The elephants stand in for Ifeanyi, Davido’s son who passed away in October 2022. The hourglass stands for the passing of time and the value of savoring every second. The road symbolizes Davido’s life journey and his aspirations.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

The album ‘Timeless’ was released on March 4, 2023. It has been met with critical acclaim and has been a commercial success. The album has topped the charts in Nigeria and has been streamed millions of times worldwide.

Davido’s decision to use his son’s death as inspiration for the album cover was a bold one. However, it is a decision that has been met with widespread support from fans and critics alike. The album cover is a powerful and moving tribute to Davido’s son, and it is a reminder of the importance of cherishing every moment.

 

Adams Peter

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Gangs-of-Lagos

Gangs of Lagos in trouble

Shalom Grace May 23, 2023 0

Small Doctor – Why I don’t drink, smoke nor womanize

Osniff Daniel May 22, 2023 0

Nkubi – “If I were of average height, I still would have been successful”

Osniff Daniel May 21, 2023 0

Help Seun Heal By Revisiting History

Odimegwu Onwumere May 20, 2023 0
Davido Governance

Davido Says Governance Is Not Hard

Oladimeji Adeoye May 19, 2023 0
Seun Kuti Case

Just In: Police Detain Seun Kuti (Photo)

Adams Peter May 15, 2023 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy

Why Distilling Buhari’s Legacy May Not Be That Straight Forward

Jideofor Adibe May 23, 2023 0

FGN Names 2ND Niger Bridge After Buhari

Adams Peter May 23, 2023 0
Nigerian Students

BREAKING: UK Bars Nigerian Students From Coming With Family

Adekunle Taofeek May 23, 2023 0

Is Facebook Stealing Your Data?

Oby AI May 23, 2023 0
Seun Kuti Case

Seun Kuti’s Case Adjourned As Magistrate Fails To Attend Sitting

Kunle Dada May 23, 2023 0