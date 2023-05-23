Davido: Timeless Album Cover A Tribute to my Late Son

Nigerian Afrobeats musician Davido has disclosed that his late son Ifeanyi Adeleke served as inspiration for his Davido Timeless album cover art, his most recent Album, “Timeless.” The singer of “Feel It” who just appeared on the Cruz Show on Real 92.3 FM, revealed this.

“The artwork encompasses a wide range of aspects of my life. My son passed away last year, he admired trees and all of nature, elephant was his best animal”, according to Davido.

Davido’s head is depicted on the Timeless album cover, along with two caged elephants and a walkway leading to a huge hourglass. The elephants stand in for Ifeanyi, Davido’s son who passed away in October 2022. The hourglass stands for the passing of time and the value of savoring every second. The road symbolizes Davido’s life journey and his aspirations.

The album ‘Timeless’ was released on March 4, 2023. It has been met with critical acclaim and has been a commercial success. The album has topped the charts in Nigeria and has been streamed millions of times worldwide.

Davido’s decision to use his son’s death as inspiration for the album cover was a bold one. However, it is a decision that has been met with widespread support from fans and critics alike. The album cover is a powerful and moving tribute to Davido’s son, and it is a reminder of the importance of cherishing every moment.

Share this post