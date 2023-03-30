Afro-hip hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has publicly confirmed his marriage to fiancee, Chioma Rowland. The relationship of both love birds has been subjected to public discourse after a brief separation.

The award-winning musician made the confirmation in what is seen as his first interview since he took a break from the spotlight and social media, after losing his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke to death in 2022.

While proposing a new tour, Davido spoke on different issues including his new album, ‘Timeless’, challenges faced and his readiness to get back on stage.

Davido disclosed that he got married to Chioma during his break from the public glare.

“Before I went on break, I actually had an album ready. I travelled, it was crazy. I am married. A lot of different things but we’re ready to get back on the road tour,” he said cheerfully.

“Just being away, I have had a lot to think about, time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time, and definitely a time to make music again and remake the album,” Davido added.

When asked if he missed his fans, lovers and well-wishers. Davido said, “Definitely, I have never taken this kind of break.”