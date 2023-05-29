Davido, Osimhen, Tiwa Savage and others listed for 2023 National Award

Osniff Daniel May 29, 2023 0

Popular Nigerian Musician Davido, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Tiwa Savage are among the list of Nigerians shortlisted for this year’s National award.

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs announced the awards in their various cadres.

Davido who recently dropped his new album “Timeless” has been shortlisted for the award.

Napoli striker and SerieA top scorer was also enlisted for the award. Osimhen on his Twitter page said:

“Today, I feel so blessed and grateful as I announce that I have been awarded the prestigious Member of the order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Today also marked my 100th game for Napoli and I was fortunate to score 2 goals for my club.”

All the award recipients were asked to send a soft copy of their citation or resume to the ministry before May 31.

You may have missed

JUST IN: DAAR Communications Founder Dokpesi Is Dead

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0

Full Inaugural Address By President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Adams Peter May 29, 2023 0

BREAKING: President Bola Tinubu Declares an End to Fuel Subsidy

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0

Soludo Was Never Bounced at Presidential Inauguration, Spokesperson Clears Air on False Rumours

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 29, 2023 0

BREAKING: Chelsea FC announce Mauricio Pochettino as new head Coach

Oladimeji Adeoye May 29, 2023 0