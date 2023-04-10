Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State has earned “full accreditation” status in the National Universities Commission’s 2022/2023 Accreditation Exercise held in November/December 2022.

In a memo dated 9th March 2023, delivered to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, signed by Arc. S.S Ikani, Deputy Director, Programme Accreditation on behalf of the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, the Commission revealed that out of the twenty-one programs that were accredited in the exercise, a total of twenty programmes had “Full Accreditation” status.

The Departments include; – Business Administration (Undergraduate & Postgraduate), – Accounting, – Banking and Finance, – Entrepreneurship, – Marketing, – Public Administration, – Theatre Arts, – English Language, – Business Education.

Others include; – Computer Science Education, – Integrated Science, -Electrical & Electronics Engineering, – Mechanical Engineering, – Environmental Management, – Estate Management, – Law, – Pure & Industrial Chemistry, and – Mass Communication.

However, in Medicine and Surgery, it was an “Interim status” indicating that the Commission will revisit the Programme in the next two years.

The Commission informed that the “interim status” in Medicine and Surgery will not affect the admission of students into the Programme within the Years under review.

Reacting to the development, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, thanked the Commission for their due diligence in managing University programs across Universities in Nigeria.

Nwakoby who spoke through the Public Relations Officer of the University said “we received the good news with cheerful hearts. Out of the 21 departments that went for the accreditation, the university passed in all of them because 20 departments were given full accreditation while one got interim accreditation.

“This is cheering news for the university in its efforts to become one of the most sought-for in terms of academic excellence and quality education.”

Nwakoby assured that the University under his leadership will continue to do more in training the future professionals for the Country and the society at large.

He further assured that in all areas where more efforts are needed, he will work assiduously towards ensuring that all “t”s are crossed and “i”s dotted.

“As a management, we have done a lot and the evidence is all over the place.

“It is on record that since I came on board, the University has had uninterrupted academic calendar, with so many achievements in the area of infrastructure and academic performance.

“We made it a policy that under no circumstances should any student be delayed for one day more other than the required duration for their various courses of study.

“We are committed to giving the state and all who we serve the best. That is our commitment,” he said.

The VC also revealed that the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences will on the 20th of April, be inducting 62 of its students in the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN.

According to him, this is a major milestone as the batch will mark the first inductees from the University into the PSN.