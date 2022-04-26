Consider Yourselves Privileged To Be In My Govt- Soludo To Appointees

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Monday, urged appointees of his government to show focus and commitment to duty, as Anambra people have very high expectations from his administration.

Soludo made the call today when he swore in the newly confirmed Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa and three Special Advisers as members of State’s Executive Council.

The three Special Advisers were Mr Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Special Adviser on Leisure, Entertainment and Tourism; Dr Nelson Omenugha, Special Adviser on Youth Empowerment Programme and Barrister Tobechukwu Nweke, Special Adviser on Legal Matters.

Anambra State House of Assembly had confirmed the appointments during the plenary on Thursday, 21st April, 2022, following the report of the House Committee on Screening and Election Matters, presented by its Chairman, Dr Paschal Agbodike, which found the appointees qualified to serve as a commissioner designate and Special Advisers.

Addressing the newly appointed persons, Governor Soludo who disclosed that over 22,000 persons expressed interest to serve under his government, reminded the appointees that they were only picked because of the confidence reposed in them.

He urged them to be diligent in the discharge of their duties and shun acts that will bring the state government to disrepute.

“If Anambra were to be a country in terms of our population and in terms of the size of the economy, it will definitely be among the top twenty in Africa.

“So, you should take this assignment very seriously.

“In whatever responsibility you are assigned, it is a call to duty and you must endeavor to put in your best.

“You must also know that there is so much work to do and you should keep your eyes on the ball.

“This is the team that is going to deliver all the humongous goal of delivering a livable and prosperous homeland for Ndi Anambra, which we promised during the elections and we must take this task seriously,” Soludo insisted.

The governor urged the appointees to be well-acquainted with the details of his Solution manifesto and the State’s Vision 2070 document, to be able to bring value to what his government is doing in changing the fortunes of the state.

“I want you to pay attention to the wordings of the Oath of Office you took today.

“Also you should pay keen attention to three principal documents- the Soludo Solution Manifesto, the Vision 2070 document and the combined report of the transition committee.

“These three documents combined with your experience, will keep you virile on the job,” the governor advised.

