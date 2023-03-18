‘The Dawn of a New Nigeria’

The Presidential election held on 25th February 2023 is now history but it’s sweet memory will linger on for a long time to come. The defining moment of this election stems from the smooth transfer of power from the North to the South with no shots fired ala 2015 when former President Jonathan handed over to President Buhari.

The historical transfer of power saw the patriot, political masterclass and hero of our time, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu clinch victory on the highly predictable Presidential election. Congratulations to the Jagaban of Africa, the President-elect of the federal republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this worthy victory and uncommon political sagacity to brave all odds and emerge victorious. The agents did all they could to stop Asiwaju but it didn’t work. They used religion and failed. Changed to tribe and didn’t get through. They resorted to unfounded allegations on Asiwaju’s health before they realised that they are no medical doctors. They cannot diagnose a patient with even a simple headache so how could they establish the health status of Asiwaju?

Actually some beneficial critics turned themselves into medical doctors overnight to conduct a subconscious medical examination on Asiwaju and conclude that he is not healthy even when his wife, the incoming First Lady Remi Tinubu had told them that her husband is healthy. All their criticisms came to naught eventually as these unfounded criticisms made Asiwaju even more popular to the electorate.

With his towering acceptance up and down the country, it is fair to say that the opposition is on a wild goose chase and jolly ride to think that they can use the courts to upturn the results of the election. For one, most of the allegations of rigging in the Presidential election are spurious, cannot be substantiated with evidence and thus have no basis in law and common sense.

Yours truely actually saw Asiwaju’s victory coming when in my article dated 22/2/23 before the election and titled ‘Exit Before Polls: A State By State Analysis and Projected Winner of the 2023 Presidential Election, i

minced no words in predicting a clear victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Although Asiwaju Tinubu was 9% shy of my projected 46% victory, he nonetheless won by a reasonable margin to achieve his life time ambition.

Asiwaju’s victory was long time coming especially when juxtaposed with his patriotism, nationalism, unparalleled commitment and focus to get to the Presidential villa at Allah (SWT)’s appointed time. The man Asiwaju is an inspiration to most of us patriots who believe in Nigeria. He was an excellent example and case study of patience in politics. He bids his time and times his bids with inch-perfect precision.

Since 1999 during Nigeria’s latest adventure as a democracy, Asiwaju had his plan to contest the highest office in the land and be President but he knew he needs to go for it at the right time. He had his eyes fixed on the horizon but he knew only patience and perseverance will do it. Asiwaju was never in a hurry. He was not only patient while he waits for his turn, he also kept a good attitude during the wait. He clearly got the message in a very popular proverb from an unknown person which says:

‘Patience is not the ability to wait but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting.

Asiwaju was patience-personified between 2007-2023 as he kept his eyes on the road to the Presidential villa. He could have contested for the Presidency many years back but he knew the time wasn’t right, so he waited.

A RECORD OF ACHIEVEMENT IN GOVERNANCE

Asiwaju was widely believed, and rightly so to be the father of modern Lagos. The man who built Lagos to what it is today. As two term Governor of the state, Asiwaju turned Lagos from an obscure investment put-off to Africa’s best investment destination. Asiwaju left a legendary legacy when he turned Lagos from a glorified slump to a mega city and Africa’s third biggest economy. Indeed, he left an indelible mark and wrote his name in gold after his tenure as a democratically elected governor of Lagos state. Even when he was denied revenue allocation by the Obasanjo administration who turned the issue into a personal vendetta, Asiwaju used his ingenuity to shore up internally generated revenue (IGR). He raised the IGR of Lagos state from a merger N600 million to N51 billion monthly. At some point, the Obasanjo administration that denied Tinubu his federal revenue allocation was tempted to go cap in hand to ask the Asiwaju for a loan. The rest is history.

Asiwaju will replicate to Nigeria, what he did in Lagos state. He will not only create wealth but also ensure that the wealth is fairly distributed amongst the citizens.

Asiwaju’s unblemished record in Lagos was the launch pad that propelled him to the Presidency. Any work that needs doing, needs doing well. To be eligible for the Presidency, you need to prove that you are up for it.

Prior to his tenure as governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju was the senator representing Lagos west under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1992 during military leader Ibrahim Babangida’s comic third republic political experiment.

Asiwaju did well as the senator for Lagos west to set a foundation for his eventual coronation as Governor of Lagos state on 29th May 1999.

A HISTORY OF PATIENCE IN POLITICS

Of all his sterling leadership qualities, the one that appeals the most is his patience. Asiwaju has demonstrated an unparalleled patience in his successful journey to the Presidency.

In 2006, Asiwaju bankrolled the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in a merger arrangement with other political parties.

He could have contested for President but he is patient enough to wait for the right opportunity before he strikes.

In 2007, Asiwaju could have contested for the Presidency under the ACN but he knew the time wasn’t ripe yet …. so he waited patiently.

Instead, he opted to support Atiku Abubakar who was having a running battle with his boss Obasanjo at the time and needed an option away from the PDP.

In 2011, Asiwaju could have given a shot at the Presidency again under the ACN but he knew the time wasn’t ripe …. so he waited patiently.

He opted to hand over the ticket to Nuhu Ribadu and wait for his turn.

Muhammadu Buhari needed a balancing act because he had a cult support in the North but near zero political relevance in the South at the time. Asiwaju initiated an alliance with Bunari to provide that missing link in Buhari’s quest for the Presidency by building the bridge for Buhari to cross over to the South enroute to the Aso rock.

That political alliance set the momentum in motion for Buhari’s eventual victory in the 2015 Presidential election.

In 2015, Asiwaju got a bit closer to giving a shot at the Presidency when he pushed to become Buhari’s running mate. It didn’t work because Buhari was not in support of a same-faith Presidential ticket. It dawned on Asiwaju that he has another 8 years to wait so again he waited patiently.

In 2023, Asiwaju knew the waiting game is over. It had to be this time or it may never be. He came fully prepared obviously with a huge war chest. He came to the Eagle square, saw and conquered to clinch the Presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the most transparent and hitch-free election in the history of party primary elections in Nigeria.

Indeed Asiwaju won the APC Presidential primary election fair, square and clear.

Without doubt, Asiwaju’s patience aptly justifies his campaign slogan ‘EMI LO KAN’ (It is my turn).

Obviously, the good people of Nigeria have so much trust and confidence in Asiwaju. The stakes are now very high as Nigeria moves away from a the current near-inertia moment to a purposeful leadership that will propel Nigeria to take its rightful place in the comity of nations. Nigerians need security to enable them sleep with two eyes closed. Nigerian youths need jobs. In my congratulatory article to Asiwaju dated 18th June 2022 and titled: An Open letter and Congratulations to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban of Nigeria, I made a case for job creation through skills acquisition as the priority policy of the incoming Asiwaju administration. Nigerian youths need jobs. The public sector cannot provide the required jobs for the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths hence the need to promote a private sector driven economy. A public sector driven economy cannot create jobs and boost economic growth.

The first key policy announcement Nigerians expect from Asiwaju after his swearing-in on May 29th 2023 Insha Allah (SWT) is the reversal of the obnoxious Naira redesign policy which has proven to be a complete waste of time just as it had pushed many innocent Nigerians into a life of hardship and untold suffering.

Unemployment rate in Nigeria is 33% and projected to hit 37% this year 2023. Clearly, Asiwaju has the commitment, capacity and sagacity to drastically reduce the very high unemployment rate in Nigeria. History will be on the sidelines watching, taking stock and grading as Asiwaju moves to restore hope to our dear nation Nigeria.

As he takes over the reigns of affairs in our dear country Nigeria for a likely 8-year two term tenure, the good people of Nigeria will ask the question after the next 8 years ‘What has Asiwaju done for us as President? When this question is asked, history will be there to provide the answers.