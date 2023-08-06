Community Shield: Arsenal edges City to lift title after a penalty shoot-out

European and Premier League defending champions Manchester City were defeated by Arsenal at Wembley Stadium to lift the Curtain Raiser Community Shield trophy. City who ended last season’s campaign winning a treble (UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and the F.A Cup) have now been denied the Community Shield by the Gunners.

The first half ended in a barren draw following an intense encounter. City took charge with 63% possession ahead of Arsenal who had 37%.

Palmer broke the deadlock in the 77th minute to give City the lead of 1-0. In the second half, Arsenal had no shot on goal – managing only 47% ball possession. Trossard in the extra minute leveled the game to 1-1 for Arsenal.

In the penalty shootout, Rodri and Kevin Debruyne both missed the spot kick while Arsenal scored all their spot kicks – finishing the shootout 4-1.