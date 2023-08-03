Injured Gabriel Jesus misses out in Arsenal’s Emirates Cup triumph over Monaco

Arsenal Manager, Mikel. Arteta has confirmed that Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus was injured during the Emirate Cup win over Monaco. Arsenal defeated the French side by 5-4 on penalties after both had settled for a 1-1 full-time draw.

Gabriel didn’t make the squad list which faced Monaco at the Emirate Stadium due to his injury.

Also, Just less than a fortnight to kick off the new Premier League Season, Mikel Arteta has confirmed Jesus’s absence for a few weeks:

“He addressed queries about injuries in the squad, especially regarding the news that a short period will sideline Gabriel Jesus. However, He also provided updates on transfers and described how his team is gelling with the new season approaching.”

“Unfortunately, he has had a little procedure this morning, he also suffered some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some a serious issues, and they had to go in and resolve it. It’s not something major, but he’s going to be out for a few weeks, I think.”

On how big a blow Jesus’ injury is:

“Yeah, it’s a big blow because we had him back to his best before the injury, especially with the way he played against Barcelona, and he was in good condition, and we’ve lost him.

He’s been feeling some discomfort in the last few weeks, we had to look at it, and we had to decide and the best one was to protect the player and get him back as quickly as possible, so we decided to do it.”

On if it’s a new injury for Jesus:

“No, it’s something related to the previous injury that he had and the surgery. Also, He experienced some irritation in the knee, and we had to resolve it.”