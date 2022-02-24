Civil Defence’s Special Female Squad Seeks Royal Fathers’ Support

Special Female Squad of Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is pressing for the blessings and strong support of royal fathers in the country to enable it excel in its responsibilities.

Civil Defence Spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, who made this known in a statement says the development is in line with the Commandant General’s safe schools initiative to tackle the spate of attack and kidnapping of schools children for ransom in different parts of the country.

‘’NSCDC National Female Squad has enlisted the support of Traditional Institution in their campaign against insecurity and kidnapping of school children for ransom’’, Odumosu said.

Already, the Unit National Commander, Imonikhe Oluwakemi, led her cracked special female squad on a familiarization and sensitization visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda.

The historic visit was necessitated by the Commandant General’s passion for safety of school children across the country which led to the establishment of the female squad to stem the tide of kidnapping and abduction of school children which Oyo State is not excluded.

She reiterated that as the custodian of customs and traditions, the Corps needs the support of all traditional rulers in the country for social reengineering, sensitization of the populace on security consciousness, love for country and upholding of good moral values to serve as a constant reminder on the ills of criminality and gains of new national orientation and patriotism.

Imonikhe assures the Alaafin and the good people of Oyo of the civil defence chief’s total readiness in fighting the scourge of insecurity in Oyo and that the Corps under his watch would continue to work very closely with the state government by providing credible intelligence information to nip crime and any infiltration or attack on schools in the bud.

Oba Lamidi Atanda in his remark, appealed to the Corps chief to domicile the School Safety Initiative program in Oyo particularly to ward off apprehension and unnecessary fear of attack towards enjoying a violence free learning environment for students and teachers.

While appreciating the NSCDC female squad for the familiarization visit, the Alaafin commended the NSCDC Oyo state command for living up to its responsibilities and specifically requested the female squad to fully participate in security operations in the state. He also assured of his full support for the safe school initiative and at the same time calling on the people of Oyo to give maximum support to the Corps.