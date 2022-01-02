China’s President, Xi Jinping said his nation has so far contributed two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organisations.The President in his 2022 New Year Address through China Media Group and the Internet, said: “In my phone calls and virtual meetings with foreign leaders and heads of international organisations, I have heard many times plaudits for China’s fight against COVID-19 and contribution to the global COVID response.

“To date, China has provided two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organisations, insisting that: “Only through unity, solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

He said: “The past year has been a year of exceptional significance. We have lived through landmark events in the history of our Party and our country. At the historical convergence of the Two Centenary Goals, we have set out on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects and are making confident strides on the path toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“From the beginning to the end of the year, the Chinese people have been hard at work in the fields, enterprises, communities, schools, hospitals, barracks and research institutes, among other places. Throughout the year, we have put in our efforts, contributed our part, and received much in return. In the passage of time, we have seen and experienced a resilient and dynamic China, a country with its amicable and respectable people, a country developing rapidly with each passing day, and a country making continual progress in all its undertakings.”

He added that: “This year has also recorded many memorable Chinese voices, Chinese moments and Chinese stories: youthful vows of “pledging to the Party to make my country strong”; affectionate expression of “pure, true love saved for the motherland”; the Zhurong rover probing Mars, the Xihe satellite chasing the sun, and the Tianhe space station core module travelling among the stars; athletes outdoing themselves to excel on the sports field; the whole nation staying united in solid COVID-19 response; people in disaster-stricken areas standing together to rebuild their homes; members of the People’s Liberation Army and Armed Police devoted to building a strong military and protecting our country. The hard work and dedication of countless unsung heroes have all added to the great momentum of China’s march forward in the new era.”

He said: “The prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao is always close to the heart of the motherland. Only with unity and concerted efforts can we ensure sound implementation of One Country, Two Systems in the long run. The complete reunification of our motherland is an aspiration shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. I sincerely hope that all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation will join forces to create a brighter future for our nation.”

The President said: “The bell is about to ring for the New Year. As we speak, three Chinese astronauts are on duty in outer space; our fellow compatriots overseas are still working very hard; our people posted to diplomatic missions and businesses abroad as well as overseas Chinese students are bravely holding on, and our numerous dream-chasers are keeping up their good work. I salute all your great efforts, and extend to you best wishes for the New Year.

“Let us all work together for a shared future. May our country enjoy prosperity and our people live in peace and harmony!”