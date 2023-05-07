Celtic have been crowned the champions of Scotland following their 2-0 victory over Hearts today (Sunday) at Tynecastle. They have now secured back-to-back Premiership titles under manager Ange Postecoglou.

And the Hoops have done it in style – winning 31 of their 34 league games, drawing two and losing just one. In the process, Celtic have scored 105 goals and conceding just 25.

It’s an incredible achievement for Celtic, who have already won the League Cup this season and are also in the final of the Scottish Cup next month, where they will face Inverness Caley Thistle.

Before then, the Hoops have four league games remaining, including two matches at Paradise – against St Mirren on May 20 and then Aberdeen on Trophy Day (Saturday, May 27).

Today, the Celtic Family are celebrating another league title – the 53rd in the club’s history and the second in a row under Ange Postecoglou.