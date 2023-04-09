Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday attacked Chitumu, a community near Zuba town in Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Muhammad Liman, secretary to the community’s village head, said the attackers numbering about fifteen, arrived some minutes after 12 am, and went straight to the house of a cattle dealer, one Isiaka Alhassan Dogara.

“They immediately abducted him with one of his daughters name Fatima, aged fourteen years old. Some of the gunmen killed the father, Alhassan Dogara, as the wives of the abducted person raised alarm.”

He further stated that, three uncles of the man that rushed to the scene sustained injuries.

One Adamu Musa who was shot on his abdomen has been reportedly referred to the Abuja University Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada.

Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, neither responded to calls nor replied messages sent on the development.