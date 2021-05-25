Cameroonian, Nigerian Rebels Join Forces to Fight for Ambazonia, Biafra

354 views | Akpan Akata | May 25, 2021
In Cameroon and Nigeria, separatist movements agitating for sovereign states of their own are said to be building a coalition to fight for their independence.
Pro-independence movement in western Cameroon has been gathering steam in the past five years.
Sources say it is joining forces with Biafra agitators in Nigeria to mobilise supporters through social media, and clashing with government security forces.
Separatist leaders from the ‘rebel’ groups, recently announced a formal alliance, which will ignite violence and instability in the two countries and across the West and Central African regions where violent extremist organisations affiliated with the Islamic State and al Qaeda are establishing a strong foothold.
Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nigeria is advocating for the creation of the independent country of Biafra. The pro-Biafran group has deep historical roots.
In 1967, following two failed military coups and targeted ethnic violence and persecution, the Igbo people came together to form the secessionist state of Biafra, triggering a brutal two-year civil war during which the Nigerian military imposed a blockade of the state, which caused between 500,000 to 2 million civilians to die from starvation.
Ultimately, Biafra surrendered to the Federal Government, but pro-Biafran and anti-government sentiment remained and has hardened in recent years.
Across the border, armed separatist groups are fighting to carve out Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions into a breakaway state called Ambazonia.
Grievances of Anglophone Cameroonians date back to 1961, when the region was granted independence from Britain.
In 2016, the Ambazonia movement turned violent when government security forces cracked down on teachers and lawyers protesting the marginalisation of Anglophone Cameroonians in a majority Francophone country.
In response, armed separatist groups—with substantial funding from Anglophone Cameroonians living abroad, according to a local aid worker who asked to remain anonymous—rapidly mobilised against government security forces.
Violence in the regions has since displaced over 700,000 people and resulted in at least 4,000 civilian deaths, according to the United Nations and the International Crisis Group.
Early in April, Cho Ayaba, the leader of the Ambazonia Governing Council, one of two major Anglophone separatist groups, and the well-known Biafran leader Nnamdi Kanu appeared in a press conference, livestreamed on social media, to announce a strategic and military alliance.
“We have assembled here today in front of our two peoples to declare our intentions to walk together to ensure collective survival from the brutal annexation that have occurred in our home nations”, Ayaba said.
“The Ambazonia and Biafra Alliance is critical in an area where Nigeria and Cameroon have established two autocracies that have used violence as political tools to suppress our own peoples.”
The scope of the alliance will include joint operations and training bases, Capo Daniel, the deputy defense chief of the Ambazonia Defense Forces, the military wing of the Ambazonia Governing Council, told Foreign Policy.
The groups will work to secure their shared border and ensure an open exchange of weapons and personnel, representatives of both the Ambazonia and IPOB movements said.
