Calvin Bassey scores, voted man of the match in his first start for Fulham

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey earned man of the match honors with 53.5% of the votes in his first start for Fulham against Hoffenheim, also scoring his first goal for the club.

Bassey featured in Fulham’s game against Chelsea where they lost 2-0 in America but the Nigerian came as a substitute.

According to Fulham, the left-footed center-back was everywhere across the back line and he got his reward in the second half, heading home to give us the lead for the second time in the game.

Bassey joined Fulham from Ajax this summer in a four year deal worth 22.5m with an option to extend by a year.