Fulham unveils Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey

Fulham FC has confirmed that they have signed Nigerian centre back Calvin Bassey from Ajax just a season after joining the Dutch giant. Bassey agreed a contract until 2027 with a club option to extend by a further 12 months.

“The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Calvin Bassey from Ajax for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance, which is expected to be received during the early part of next week.”

Bassey will wear the number three shirt this season.

Speaking to FFCtv in the United States, Bassey said: “I know how big of a club Fulham is. They always have quality players, they’re playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world, so I didn’t have to think much about it.

“It’s a London club as well, so it’s always a plus to go home! I’m happy it’s all done now, and I can just focus on the football and help the team build on last season, when they did amazing.”

Calvin Bassey poses for his signing photos

Tony Khan added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Calvin Bassey to Fulham Football Club!

“He’s a young and versatile defender; a homegrown player who developed at Leicester City’s academy before moving on to play for Rangers and then for Ajax, as well as Nigeria’s national team.

“Calvin’s been a top target for us, so we’re all delighted that he’s committed for the long term with Fulham, and we’re looking forward to watching him progress. Come on Fulham!”

Bassey made 39 appearances for the club across all competitions – including sampling Champions League football for the first time – scoring once and laying on five assists.

A Nigeria international, Bassey made his debut for the Super Eagles in a World Cup Qualifier last year, and now has 10 caps to his name.