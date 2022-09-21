Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has sought more support from FIFA to help accelerate the development of football in the country. Buhari made the request during a meeting with the FIFA president while receiving the committee for the 10-Year Football Development Master Plan.

The Nigerian leader said his government was committed to developing football in the country and had taken steps to improve infrastructure and create an enabling environment such as allowing the operations of any real money online casino for the sport to thrive.

He also pledged his government’s commitment to working with FIFA and other stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria becomes a leading football nation.

How do Nigerians Footballers fare on the international stage?

Nigerian footballers have been making waves on the international stage for quite some time now. Some of the most famous and successful Nigerian footballers include John Obi Mikel, Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and Obafemi Martins.

These players have all had successful careers playing for top clubs in Europe, and have also represented Nigeria at the World Cup. Nigerian footballers are known for their speed, skill, and power, and these attributes have helped them to succeed at the highest level.

How does the Nigerian government support and encourage sports development?

In 2016, the government allocated over $200 million to the National Sports Commission to develop infrastructure and support athletes. The government has also created programs to encourage young people to participate in sports.

How Sports Contribute to the Nigerian Economy

Sports play a significant role in the Nigerian economy. They contribute to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), generate employment opportunities, and attract foreign investment.

The sports industry is worth an estimated $1.3 billion to the Nigerian economy and employs over two million people. The sector is growing at a rate of 10% per year.

Sports also generate significant revenue for the government through taxes and fees. For example, the Nigerian government collected over $60 million in taxes from the sale of broadcast rights for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Foreign investment in Nigeria’s sports sector is also on the rise. In 2013, South African company Supersport paid $120 million for the exclusive rights to broadcast Premier League football matches in Nigeria for three years.

The construction industry is benefiting from the building of new stadiums and other sports facilities.

The growth of the sports industry is having a positive impact on many sectors of the Nigerian economy, and growth can only mean good tidings for the country.