Manchester United continued their good run of form with a 3-1 win over Arsenal in an action-packed match at Old Trafford on Sunday. That was The Gunners’ first loss of the season. New signing Antony scored his first EPL goal in his debut appearance after moving to Old Trafford from Ajax. On the other hand, it was the fourth win in a row for The Red Devils.

For EPL wagering fans, this was not a straightforward match to wager on. Arsenal has started the season in top form while United have rediscovered their form. If you wager on the EPL, you can take advantage of the Promo code for 22bet for making your wagering more interesting while watching the games. Going into Sunday’s match, many people believed that Arsenal would win the game.

However, Antony’s goal and two goals from Marcus Rashford ensured Ten Hag’s men continued their winning streak. The match was not without drama, as Gabriel Martinelli’s 14th-minute goal was disallowed because of a foul in the lead-up to the goal.

After their 4-0 loss to Brentford, many soccer fans could not see how United would win their next four matches. However, Ten Hag has marshaled his team, and they have registered notable wins against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester, and Arsenal.

Anthony Debut

There was no critical difference between the two teams. However, Manchester United were more clinical in front of goal. Big-money signing, Anthony made an immediate impact by introducing himself to the Old Trafford crowd with his 35th-minute goal. The goal came moments after Arsenal fans had jeered him after one of his tricks was unsuccessful.

Ten Hag brought the Brazillian winger to Old Trafford for his character on the pitch. In the match, Anthony showed glimpses of what United fans can expect from him.

Arsenal Are Still On Track

Despite the frustrating result, Mikel Arteta’s team are still moving in the right direction. They controlled the match but were not lucky in the final third. However, it will not escape the manager that his team failed their first real test of the season. The team is still a work in progress, but punters have mentioned them as potential title contenders because of their impressive start to the season.

Nonetheless, their ultimate goal this season would be to qualify for the Champions League after missing out narrowly at the end of last season. Therefore, they will learn from the Old Trafford setback and focus on the next match.

What the Managers Said

After the match, Arteta claimed that he was disappointed that his team had not won the match. He stated that the match was there for the taking, but his team lacked the discipline and ruthlessness required to win such matches. Arteta also said the loss was a big lesson for his team, and they will look to put things right in the next game.

On the other hand, Ten Hag did not want to be carried away with the win. He reiterated that his team was a work in progress and were still far away. He also revealed that he expects his team to get better so as to compete for trophies.

Manchester United will host Real Sociedad in their first Europa League tie and take on Crystal Palace on Sunday in the EPL. Arsenal will travel to FC Zurich on Thursday in the Europa League group stage match before hosting Everton in the EPL action.