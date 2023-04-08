ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE explores the efforts of scientists in advancing genomics and molecular medicine in Nigeria, prompted by their own realization of the lack of accurate diagnostic tools on the continent that negatively affect the health of patients. The report showcases 54Gene’s ability to harness their scientific, regulatory, and operational expertise to provide innovative, flexible, and cost-effective clinical trial solutions. It also highlights the organization’s dedication to bringing precision medicine to both Africans and the global population by bridging the gaps in genomics knowledge

When Nigeria was caught unprepared for the virus at all levels, from the early detection of the primary cases to organizing an appropriate response, other African nations suffered disproportionately from the devastation caused by Ebola.

According to experts at the World Health Organization (WHO), health authorities and global partners in Guinea struggled for nearly three months to identify the Ebola virus as the cause of the health crisis by March 23, 2014.

A few voices currently contend that, had medical services advanced in Nigeria, for example, those guaranteed by 54Gene today, Ebola would not have caused such boundless torment.

An interaction with an associate of 54Gene revealed that the health technology aims to ensure that state-of-the-art laboratory tests are accessible to all Africans without incurring exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses.

The source went further to say that this has been realizable by providing prompt results and ensuring patients receive timely medical advice to reduce delayed diagnoses and improve their chances of survival.

This enhances their treatment options and ultimately improves their quality of life. The 54Gene, promoting African genomics research to improve global health outcomes, appears to have ended the era of incorrect diagnosis in Nigeria’s healthcare system.

By launching its diagnostic division, 7RiverLabs, the company has pledged to end misdiagnosis in the nation’s medical laboratory industry and improve patients’ health outcomes.

Having established physical locations and a workforce of over 300, the 54Gene has opened centers in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt, with plans to launch additional centers in 10 major Nigerian cities.

The team at 54Gene is committed to advancing genomics and molecular medicine across Africa, having personally witnessed the lack of accurate diagnostic tools on the continent and the negative impact this has had on patients’ health.

This writer’s informant confirmed to him that in the past, patients and their doctors were forced to send diagnostic samples outside of Africa at great financial and health costs.

The 7RiverLabs, which takes its name from the seven rivers on the continent, is part of 54Gene’s mission to level the playing field for precision medicine and diagnostics among African populations.

By developing local diagnostic technology, 54Gene has eliminated the need to send samples abroad for analysis, saving African patients significant costs. This has allowed physicians to detect and prevent diseases earlier, leading to better treatment outcomes and an improved quality of life for patients.

The 54Gene is currently engaged in research aimed at uncovering fresh biological perspectives using genetic modifications. This will enable the company’s researchers to identify the fundamental causes of infectious and non-communicable diseases that are widespread in Africa, as well as genetic variations that are exclusive to its populace.

Their progress has been fueled by an exceptionally proficient and world-renowned team, as well as partnerships with influential stakeholders in Africa. They take pride in the scientific and economic impact of their work, both on the African continent and globally, and in the numerous researchers worldwide who collaborate with them.

Their focus extends beyond solely tackling the health inequities in Africa; they are also propelling advancements in both prevalent and infrequent illnesses that impact the worldwide community.

Achieving this involves expanding their operations and persisting in cooperation on state-of-the-art research. The potential outcomes are vast, and they eagerly anticipate broadening their influence even further.

At 54Gene, which is named after the 54 countries in Africa, has a proprietary GENIISYS™ platform that includes a vast and rapidly expanding bio and data repository of highly phenotyped consented research participants, as detailed on its website.

“The various datasets have the potential to drive insights across multiple areas of disease interest, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, sickle cell disease, immune system disorders, rare diseases, and infectious diseases,” the source said.

Studies have shown that Nigerian laboratory facilities have made significant strides in enhancing genetics. At 54Genes, they improve communication between patients and healthcare providers, reduce medical errors, and improve patient safety.

An analyst that requested anonymity stated that the use of technology has led to an improvement in the quality of life for some patients, saved lives for others, and enhanced provider capabilities and patient access.

In addition, the 54Gene healthcare startup offers personalized care and ancestry research. Since its establishment in 2019, 54Gene has raised over $25 million to decode the genetic makeup of 100,000 Nigerians, which could cost up to $100 million for sequencing alone.

The company hopes to sell this data to pharmaceutical corporations or collaborate with them to develop a cure.

What could have formed their move could possibly be experts’ view that genetic composition of Africans is unique, presenting a significant opportunity for scientific advancements in identifying and treating various diseases worldwide.

However, only 2% of the available genetic data for medical research comes from individuals of African ancestry, said researchers.

In December 2020, gene editing was successfully used to treat sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder prevalent in people of African descent. Precision medicine has become possible with the sequencing of the complete human genome, particularly among individuals of black African descent.

To increase the proportion of African genetic data, the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) and 54Gene have installed an Illumina NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System, one of the most effective genome sequencing platforms globally.

Christian Happi, a scholar of Molecular Biology and Genomics at the Department of Biological Sciences and who also holds the position of Director at the (ACEGID) situated at Redeemer’s University, believes that generating African data in Africa for Africans will allow scientists to observe unique genetic traits that account for certain characteristics, such as illnesses.

The founder of 54Gene, Abasi Ene-Obong, holds degrees in human molecular genetics from Imperial College London, business management from Claremont Colleges in California, and cancer biology from the University of London. In order to establish and maintain an African biobank, 54Gene works with over 300 professionals across Africa, including researchers, medical professionals, and genetic experts.

African genetic data collections are housed in their biobank, which may make it easier for scientists to make significant advancements in the development of therapeutic procedures. According to bioinformatics expert Gerald Mboowa, institutions have a duty to comply with the Nagoya Protocol, on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization, which mandates the fair and just distribution of benefits resulting from the use of genetic resources.

