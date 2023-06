President Bola Tinubu Sacks All Service Chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, and Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

The new development was contained in a statement on Monday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

