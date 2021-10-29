The Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt today has dismissed the suit brought forth by Uche Secondus, the suspended chairman of the PDP. The suit was seeking for the suspension of the much awaited PDP national convention slated to hold tomorrow, 30th October 2021 at the Eagles Square Abuja.

The court which sat yesterday had earlier adjourned its ruling for today causing much anxiety in the camps of Secondus supporters and those against his continuation as chairman of the main opposition party.

Counsel for Uche Secondus, Tayo Oyetibo a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had earlier prayed the court yesterday to accent to his client’s suit as the intention of the application is not to stop the national convention, but to suspend it pending when the court would determine the issues of the leadership of the party.

The counsels to the defendants had asked the court to dismiss the petition as it lacked merit and is merely political.

With the ruling today, all is now set for the convention tomorrow.

More updates to follow………