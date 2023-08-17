BREAKING: Court adjourns hearing of FG’s fresh N6.9bn fraud suit against Emefiele

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has adjourned the hearing of the Nigerian government’s fresh N6.9bn procurement fraud case against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, authorities arraigned Emefiele in court along with a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, and her company, April1616 Investment Limited, on 20 charges of procurement fraud, conspiracy, and conferring corrupt advantages on his associates.

The offence is contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

However, the absence of the second defendant, Sa’adatu Yaro, stalled the arraignment.

According to Yaro’s counsel, she took ill this morning which made her presence in court impossible. Justice Muazu Hamza of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court fixed August 23 for the arraignment.