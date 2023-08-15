BREAKING: FG re-arraigns Emefiele, files 20 charges against him in Abuja

The Federal Government Tuesday applied to withdraw the “illegal possession of firearms” case it filed against the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

According to The Nation, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar informed Justice Nicholas Oweibo that the application resulted from subsequent investigations.

However, defence counsel Joseph Daudu (SAN) opposed him, arguing that due to the disobedience of government to court’s order granting Emefiele bail, its application should not be granted.

It was gathered that the government has filed fresh charges against Emefiele in Abuja. Mr. Abubakar who spoke with the journalists after the proceedings said the fresh charges – with 20 counts – were filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

