No fewer than ten students of Government Secondary School, Awon, a day secondary school in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been abducted by bandits.

The State Commissioner for the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan made the confirmation in a statement on Tuesday.

Samuel Aruwan said the State Government has received preliminary reports from security agencies regarding the kidnapping of the students.

According to the preliminary reports, Aruwan said the exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

He said detailed reports were being awaited to clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

Details shortly……