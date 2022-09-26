The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Reverend Godfrey Igwebuike Onah on Sunday said he is sorry for anybody trying to obstruct Nigeria youths in their new resolve to right the wrong in our polity.

Bishop Onah, who noted that the current movements erupting In Nigeria and being propelled by Nigeria youths is beyond political parties and he feels sorry for anybody who tries to frustrate it.

Speaking during the dedication of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Ada Agu in Obollo Etiti, Udenu Local Government Area LGA of Enugu State, Bishop Onah recalled that the youths in 2020 wanted to use police brutality under #ENDSARS as a basis to pour out their anger on the corrupt political system but they were frustrated by few bad youths who connived with the corrupt politicians to thwart their moves.

The Catholic cleric said that this time around, the youths having gotten enough of the brunt of successive bad governance in the country have resolved to take the bull by its horn, noting that he is sorry for anybody who will stand on their way this time.

Bishop Onah also reviewed the continued detention of leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is provocative to Ndigbo and maybe aimed at creating confusion to disrupt the election.

Quoting from the book of Nehemiah, the Bishop stated that the responsibilities of priests and political leaders are clearly defined in the scripture, explaining that while priests are responsible for building the praying places of God and propagating the word of God, it’s the duty of the political leader to build the infrastructure like roads and utilities and provide for security of lives and property.

He said that as explained in the book of Nehemiah, while Ezra the priest built the place of worship, Nehemiah the Governor built the wall, showing the dividing roles for priests and political leaders.

The Bishop said that those expecting the priests and Bishops to carry placards on political matters should know that there is dividing line for each.

He noted however that there is a connection between religion and governance but not with politics. Priests should show interest in governance because it affects the people but not get involved in partisan politics.

The Church Dedication ceremony attracted prominent religious and political leaders including retired General Godwin Ugwuoke who chaired the reception ceremony after the pontifical high Mass of dedication.