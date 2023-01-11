It’s another year, and the countdown to the premiere of the popular reality show Big Brother Naija has begun. For the first time in history, the new season, dubbed “Big Brother Titans,” will feature both Nigerian and South African housemates competing for a $100,000 cash prize.

The addictive show, which leading entertainment company MultiChoice, announced just days before the end of BBNaija Level Up’s final season in September 2022, is now only a few days away. The show is set to premiere on DStv channel 198 or GOtv channel 29 in Nigeria on January 15, 2023.

The BBTitans edition will run for 72 days, according to John Ugbe, chief executive officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, who announced the start of the show and prize money.

“Big Brother Titans” is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BBNaija and BB Mzansi. We are bringing housemates from two giant nations, Nigeria and South Africa, under one roof to give African entertainment audiences a show of intense drama like never before.

“We are telling our audience to be ready for the biggest takeover on TV starting on January 15, 2023.” It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swag, banter, romance, and everything in between.

“This is a meeting of the titans, and the winner will take home a sum of $100,000 in cash and other amazing prizes.” As usual, the viewers on DStv and GOtv will be able to vote to keep their favorite housemates on the show. “The winner will also be determined by viewers’ votes across Africa after 72 days,” Ugbe said.

She also revealed that popular BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Mzansi anchor Lawrence Maleka will co-host the inaugural season. How exciting for viewers will it be to see their favorite show with a new co-host?

While some Nigerians are looking forward to the soon-to-be-aired show, many are concerned that it will distract youths from voting in the upcoming elections, given the interest that reality television shows frequently generate.

Addressing the issue during the launch of Big Brother Titans, Ebuka stated that “Nigerian youths are very capable of going out to vote and also coming back to watch whatever they want to watch.”