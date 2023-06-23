Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » Beyonce donates £8,000 to Struggling Nigerian Tapas Restaurant, Chuku’s

Beyonce donates £8,000 to Struggling Nigerian Tapas Restaurant, Chuku's

Esther Salami June 23, 2023
Firstly, Led by a brilliant brother and sister duo, Chuku’s Restaurant, situated at 274 High Road in Tottenham, North London, found itself teetering on the edge of financial strain due to rising energy bills and living costs. The restaurant had opened five weeks before the Covid-19 lockdown and had struggled to keep up with management costs as it approached its fourth anniversary.

“However, luck favored them when the renowned pop star, Beyonce, chose them as one of the ten restaurants to receive a generous grant.”

According to the siblings who are co-owners, the restaurant couldn’t have survived without the support of their local community. In their interview with Martha Kearney of BBC Radio 4, they stated that they believed what earned them the grant was their desire to uplift the Nigerian, Black,and Tottenham communities.

The grant was awarded from BeyGOOD Foundation which was established by Beyoncé in 2013.

As a part of her remarkable Renaissance World Tour, the renowned artist had made a generous commitment to contribute a portion of $1 million (£806,000) to support ten businesses in various cities across the globe. Its mission to assist small businesses impacted by “economic inequities has helped revive a lot of small businesses.

In addition, Chuku’s Restaurant stands out for its distinctive style and offers a delightful blend of authentic Nigerian cuisine with contemporary influences. The restaurant expertly combines traditional flavors and ingredients, infusing them with a modern twist that results in a fresh and innovative dining experience.

Lastly, The menu showcases a wide variety of tantalizing dishes that pay homage to Nigeria’s rich and diverse culinary heritage. From the flavorful jollof rice to the succulent grilled meats and savory stews. The restaurant also takes great pride in its warm and inviting ambiance, creating a welcoming atmosphere where guests can fully immerse themselves in the vibrant culture and flavors of Nigeria.

