“Do not be deceived: ‘Bad company corrupts good morals.’”—1 Corinthians 15:33 NASB

Writing to the Corinthian Christians, Paul quoted Menander, an important Greek poet. The writer of more than 100 plays, Menander left a memorable quotation about bad company. By referencing this quote, Paul was demonstrating a principle that was recognized as true, not only from a Christian perspective but also from the context of their own society.

Paul used this quote to address the reality of the resurrection. Some had been teaching the Corinthians that there had been no resurrection. Paul stressed that the resurrection was central to the Christian faith. If there had been no resurrection, Christianity would not be valid. In fact, “if Christ has not been raised … your faith also is in vain” (v. 14). It was all a waste of time. If there was no resurrection, “Let’s eat and drink, for tomorrow we die” (v. 32).

But, as Paul explained, the resurrection had taken place. This truth changed everything. It was why Paul could risk his life and why he preached without compromise.

Menander’s quote reinforced the truth that the company we keep influences us. The Greek word, used for the only time in the Bible, suggests relationships. The warning was clear: Wrong relationships can corrupt us even if we have strong morals.

You can be corrupted by the people with whom you spend time, the things you watch, the social media you read, and the music you listen to. Be careful. Be alert.

*Reflection Question:*

How does the resurrection rank in your life?

*Prayer*

Father, help me to focus on Your Word and not be swayed by the corrupting influences in the world around me. I trust You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 15