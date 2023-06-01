Ayra Starr Cancels Tour In Germany And Denmark

Ayra Starr Cancels Germany And Denmark Tour

Afrobeats superstar AYRA STARR postponed her performances in Berlin, Bergenfest, and Copenhagen due to visa complications.

Nigerian music continues to acquire listeners and admirers who are eager to pay to see the superstars play, therefore the demand for afrobeats artists is high throughout the world.

Due to visa complications, Ayra Starr, who is presently on tour, had to cancel her appearances in Berlin, Bergenfest, and Copenhagen.

She announced this on her Instagram page, where she also vented her anger over the visa problems that, in her words, impacted her particularly hard. As soon as the situation was settled, she pledged to return with an outstanding performance and apologized to her followers.

With hits like “Bloody Samaritan” and “Rush,” the latter of which made Ayra Starr the first Nigerian female artist to get a solo entry on the UK Singles chart, she has since emerged as one of Afrobeats’ biggest performers.

Who Is Arya Starr?

Oyinkansola Nigerian singer Sarah Aderibigbe, also known as Ayra Starr, was born in Benin on June 14, 2002. Before deciding to pursue a career in music, she started a modeling career with Quove Model Management when she was 16 years old.

She shared her first original song to her page in December 2019 after recreating a number of well-known songs on Instagram. She caught the attention of music industry entrepreneur Don Jazzy as a result, and he signed her to his record company Mavin Records.

The hit single “Away” from Ayra Starr’s self-titled debut extended play peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Top Thriller Global chart and spent two weeks straight at number four on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 chart in early 2021, helping to pave the way for the release of her debut full-length mixtape, 19 & Dangerous (2021).

The mixtape, which was primarily classified as Afropop and R&B, earned positive reviews from critics and produced two Nigerian top forty hits. The lead single “Bloody Samaritan” reached the top of the Top 50 list, making history as the first solo track by a female artist to do so. Starr made her debut on the Pandora Predictions chart and peaked at number three on Billboard’s Next Big Thing on August 28, 2021.

Ayra made history by becoming the youngest African female artist to get 100 million views on a single YouTube video and the first to do so in less than five months with the help of the song. In addition, she broke a record by becoming the only female artist from Nigeria to have a solo song appear on the official UK Singles appear.

