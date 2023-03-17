Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the acclaimed President-elect, in all fairness and objectivity, has somewhat paid his political dues in politics in Nigeria. Right from his NADECO days in exile in the United States (following the protracted June 12 crisis triggered by the criminal annulment of the late Bashorun Abiola’s popular presidential mandate by the ‘militricians’ led by Generals Ibrahim Babangida and the late Sani Abacha) Tinubu had carved a niche for himself as a democrat.

Effortfully Tinubu became an enigma as he aligned himself with noble efforts of notable patriots and statesmen to fight the June 12 injustice necessitating exile as his life was in serious danger. Then in the early 90’s the late maximum ruler, Gen. Abacha, was busy killing opponents and jailing those asking for democracy to be restored.

Asiwaju Tinubu aspires to be an Awolowo incarnate in Yorubaland but whether he has what it takes in terms of political wizardry, organisational and mobilising capabilities and oratorical power possessed by the late sage is left in the realm of imagination.

Now, the February 25 presidential poll in Nigeria had delivered its controversial verdict. Asiwaju Tinubu was officially declared the ‘winner’ with 37 percent of the total votes counted and collated. The ‘defeated’ opposition candidates are up in arms raising hell over what is generally seen as the worst electoral heist of the century.

Both the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi have headed to the Tribunal to lodge complaints on many irregularities and the INEC’s brazen breaking of its own rules during the process. Challenging the Asiwaju purported triumph is in order going forward.

Globally, it is admitted that the poll was riddled with serious irregularities and disenfranchisement of voters through violence and intimidation. Worse still, the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC violated its rules by not transmitting the results directly from the polling units to the central server as stipulated by the electoral act.

Tinubu, of course, is said to be stupendously rich. But he never made money through any dint of hardwork! He became wealthy by a combination of factors to wit: corruption, godfatherism and graft-related proxy investments.

He has this knack for venomous politics! That is why he is always surrounded by thugs and touts. He could be generous as he can be vicious in his political ways.

Like the late Strongman of Ibadan politics, Lamidi Adedibu, he has perfected the theory of ‘stomach infrastructure’ as a sure way of winning the minds and hearts of millions, mostly Lagosians. But quite unlike the late Awo, Asiwaju’s political network and reach are intimidating enough. With dirty money to throw around and crumbs from the master’s table to be shared among hoodlums and perfidious characters then victory is assured!

He could play politics of hubris and one of shamelessness depending on the mood of the moment. But at all times he seems to have his eyes firmly fixed on the larger national picture.

He knows Nigeria inside out and makes desperate efforts to reach out across ethnic and religious fault lines. Despite mounting criticisms from many quarters he had stood his ground on the choice of a muslim running mate. He makes a logical case of his Senator-wife, Oluremi, being a Christian!

Like him or loathe him he strikes political blows with conviction leaving his adversaries stunned or confused. He often delivers with single-minded determination and brutal efficiency. He is imbued with this competing mindset when it comes to the false ideals of true democracy.

Early enough (even before ‘buying’ the ruling party’s presidential primary ticket) he had made it clear that it was his time, his ‘turn’ (emi lo-kan) to rule over us. Having done his homework well networking and mobilising his ‘troops’ Asiwaju must have been convinced that no obstacle put in his way is insurmountable enough to scuttle his desperate presidential ambition.

He invested heavily buying over the loyalty of yes-men and yesterday’s enemies like Femi Fani-Kayode. The much-vaunted capacity to detect talent and encourage people to rise to the top has its price tag. The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, is always reminded whenever he stepped out of bounds of how he was a mere Professor earning peanuts as stipends in the University before BAT discovered his stars!

Despite the mountain of controversies, nay allegations (some grave) bordering on fraud, falsification of origin, name, age and academic credentials our Asiwaju still grandstands managing to soldier on in his political career.

Perhaps it is only in Nigeria, a lawless fantastically-corrupt country, that such a man of questionable character, integrity and health profile could have aspired to lead a potentially great nation!

Yet, it goes without saying that Asiwaju’s intrepidity, political invincibility, courage and staying power are not given to every mortal. He plays the game big and wants nothing but success. He casts his net deep and wide and far enough that new ‘converts’ are swayed towards his direction.

He may have won the presidency by hook or by crook but the legitimacy issues remain an albatross! Since his announcement as the ‘winner’ notable world leaders (including the US President) have not sent in their congratulations. Locally within Nigeria opposition is mounting and litigation has trailed the sophisticated manipulation of the poll’s outcome.

Ordinarily the wild jubilation that ought to have accompanied his victory was nowhere to be found. Instead of the spontaneous exhilaration and sighs of relief what we saw were just wining and dining by MC Oluomo and his mob.

Asiwaju Tinubu may indeed make a good President given his above-average performance in Lagos as Governor. He is apparently prepared for the top job having desperately coveted the same for decades. Unlike the out-going President, Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu seems to be operating from a different world-view.

Unlike the underwhelming President, too, he possesses certain street intelligence and smartness required to knock sense back into the broken system.

In the Nigerian public eye Asiwaju Tinubu is seen from the prism of negativism and positivism in equal measure. Many see him as that veteran munificent politician who knows his onions. Others see him as a symbol of Yoruba pride!

And for many others, however, he is nothing but a glorified criminal, an executive crook who deploys his amassed filthy lucre to buy political offices for himself and his many cronies and lackeys.

In the very end when the court cases have been exhausted satisfactorily Tinubu may well go down in history as that political animal who wanted to be President but bungled his chance.

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr