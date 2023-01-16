Following the unprecedented pan-Nigeria presidential victory scored on June 12, 1993, the late billionaire business mogul, Bashorun MKO Abiola, the military gang in power then headed by the retired soccer-less ‘Maradona’, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, had annulled ‘Hope-93’ on flimsy incoherent reason of international narcotics peddling involvement of the acclaimed winner. The wild claim was never proven! Abiola was later arrested and imprisoned by the late Gen. Sani Abacha following his audacious efforts to reclaim the stolen mandate.

As students in Benin City, decades ago, we had participated in bloody riots across the federation against dictatorship and for democracy. Many lost their young lives defending June 12. Some were rusticated from the Ivory Tower for participating in the ‘Babangida-Must-Go’ demonstrations.

Chief Abiola was later assassinated in prison by the junta led by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar that succeeded the kleptocratic maximum ruler from Kano. The popular mandate handed over to the late philanthropist from Abeokuta became a watershed in our tortured democratic trajectory and evolution.

Today, democracy is here to stay in Nigeria. Since 1999 Presidents have succeeded themselves even though our democracy still boasts of strong men and weak institutions. We have a semblance of democratic governance from the local to the federal levels but one without democrats!

Asiwaju Tinubu and the late Bashorun Abiola (even though they are Yorubas) have little or nothing in common. For one, the late Abiola was a patriot and genuine philanthropist who endeared himself to Nigerians of all faiths, tribes and ages because of his munificence, compassion and large-heartedness. He never played politics with his generosity!

MKO ran on a muslim/muslim presidential ticket (much like ‘Jagaban’ is currently doing) yet he was more or less a detribalized Nigerian at home with everyone, one who nursed no known religious fanaticism or favouritism. While it is true that Asiwaju Tinubu is stupendously rich much like the late Bashorun, the difference between them is that Abiola, unlike Tinubu, made his money through genuine entrepreneurial ingenuity.

For another, Tinubu cannot be Abiola because his hands are full of scandals and baggage linked to the past. Abiola’s identity (name, place and date of birth etc) was never in any doubt. Besides, Abiola’s academic credentials were not subject to any controversy. Indeed, no one doubted MKO’s capacity to rule on account of ill-health or dementia. Abiola, during the campaign tours never mentioned ’emi-lokan’ or any ethnically-divisive statement. Igbos, Yorubas, Ijaws, Hausas, Fulanis etc — all voted for him because of his track record of achievements and patriotism.

Now, the presidential poll in Nigeria is scheduled to be held on the 25th February this year. And three frontline candidates are jostling for the keys to Aso Rock. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC, Atiku Abubakar of the opposition PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Each candidate is selling their plans for a better greater Nigeria, one devoid of terrorism, banditry, unemployment, hunger and diseases.

By far the most damaging allegation trailing Tinubu’s campaign everywhere he goes happens to be his alleged involvement in drug dealings. He had forfeited thousands of Dollars to the American judicial authorities in the past in order not to be jailed!

It is pertinent indicating here that the illicit proceeds of drug merchandise could easily be used to subvert state institutions if not democracy itself. Democracy does not accommodate criminality. That is why the laws exist to punish the same. Asiwaju Tinubu as President (God forbids!) could turn Nigeria into a narco state beyond his control just as President Buhari has effortlessly turned Nigeria into a terrorist (failed) state by his discreet aiding and abetting of his Fulani armed herdsmen and Jihadists).

Now, Tinubu, the ethnic local champion, remains the most controversial of all the declared candidates for the election. He is uncouth, vindictive, manipulative and irredeemably corrupt. His guber stewardship in Lagos is a scandalous story of high-wire corruption, empowerment of hooliganism and godfatherism. More than a decade after his 8-year stint at Alausa Government House Tinubu is still the last godfather standing, imposing Governors and systematically siphoning the state funds through proxies and cronies.

Of course, we recognise his political strengths but there are weaknesses. Like every mortal, even political animal, Asiwaju possesses survival instincts! But hubris and impunity abound! It takes a man of questionable character to use filthy lucre to try to dominate state and national politics for a record length of time. The ‘stomach infrastructure’ politics he plays has seen him rising to the top.

Asiwaju Tinubu’s political and professional career has, over the years, been marked by real and imaginary allegations of fraud, money-laundering, identity theft, corruption and now, narco merchandise. Deep inside him we believe Asiwaju knows his mental and physical limitations. He is just grandstanding! He is pouring fiscal and material resources into the presidential quest believing that with his amassed filthy lucre he could buy over the presidency! But hell no!

Now the crucial question: is Asiwaju Tinubu a drug baron? Or better still, is his vast wealth being flaunted associated with his involvement with an organized drug cartel? Is it true, as Atiku campaign team had alleged recently, that Asiwaju Tinubu was “in bed with two notorious drug kingpins, Muiz Akande and Abiodun Agbele?” Did the former Vice-President while serving as Deputy Director of Customs in charge of Enforcement and Drugs in Lagos dutifully stop the APC presidential candidate and others from bringing hard drugs into the country?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Well, nothing is one hundred sure. But there are grounds for serious suspicions. Diligent investigation by the relevant authorities could unearth the very truth.

Tinubu likes to throw tantrums and insults on others, especially his opponents. But he bears a certain moral handicap doing so. You cannot be a rapist and turn around to accuse others of rape! Or a killer raining curses on murderers!

The prospect of a Tinubu presidency gives enough goose pimples to patriots and democrats. A vote cast for him would definitely be equal to acquiescing oneself to crime and criminality! It is very dangerous to contemplate handing over executive power (and the national treasury) to a man with even little link to a drug cartel.

Let us, therefore, vote wisely come February. The road to national redemption lies in our PVCs.

Tinubu cannot win the next presidential poll because there are much better candidates competing with him. Since the incumbency factor has been eliminated from the race it remains to be seen how he would navigate the political murky waters toward victory. To realise his life-long ambition of presiding over our national affairs Asiwaju must embrace himself for possible failure.

But, on the other hand, he could win! Not because of any demonstrable capacity to deliver but because of the Nigerian factor (including the ‘stomach infrastructure factor). Asiwaju as an executive bandit with a history of political brinkmanship knows too well that there is serious hunger in the land. So vote-buying becomes a material tool for political conquest.

Asiwaju Tinubu, against the foregoing backdrop, is not fit to be President of the giant of Africa. He is morally disqualified to assume that powerful position under any circumstance.

SOC Okenwa

soco_abj_2006_rci@hotmail.fr