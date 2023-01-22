Nnamdi Kanu succeeded in making all of us Igbos, his slaves. It was no doubt that the irresponsibility of the Buhari administration gave rooms for the monster that is IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu to grow into the giants they have become, but Igbo political leaders are the biggest failures in all these.

When Nnamdi Kanu started radicalising Igbo youths, threatening to burn down Igbo land and to set Nigeria ablaze, I took to many platforms, including the BBC to raise the alarm that we were feeding a monster we wouldn’t be able to control. But I was ignored by those who should listen and the IPOB hooligans threatened me. I had to do everything I could to take my family out of Owerri when the threat became too much.

When I became the Deputy Youth Leader of Ohanaeze, I continued my activism against the IPOB. But some of our people in Ohanaeze wouldn’t take any of that. I was convinced that Nnamdi Kanu had learnt his lessons, that we couldn’t afford to abandon him. I thought about it, and remembered that Boko Haram commanders who have killed more people and committed much more atrocities were been granted amnesty and allegedly receiving better payment than our gallant members of the Armed Forces.

As the Acting Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, I mounted massive campaign for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, including writing letters to the Attorney-General of the Federation. I was harassed by the Intelligence Response Team and I suffered a lot of inconveniences. I took the risk of writing to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and Chief Justice of Nigeria, requesting for judgement be given on the case of the Biafran National Guard members. Fortunately, those guys were eventually discharged.

Nigeria is a nation that rewards terrorists. If another opportunity presents itself for me to fight for the unconditional release of ‘Igbo terrorists’, I will not hesitate to fight for them. This is not because I support their criminal activities, but because my country Nigeria continues to pamper other terrorists from other parts of Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu will eventually be released from detention because the federal government has been outsmarted by Nnamdi Kanu’s smart lawyers. But his eventual freedom, when it comes wouldn’t remove the fact that the Afaraukwu man is a businessman who exploited our passion for Biafra to enrich himself and make himself into a national or even international figure. The courts have not convicted him of terrorism and may not, because of the kind of system we run here, but no matter how long it takes, we will not forget that he was the f*”l who brought war upon Igbo land and destroyed an economy our fathers struggled to build from the scratch after the civil war.

Nnamdi Kanu could have continued in his business of making money through mass hypnotization which he called Biafran struggle. But he delved into an armed struggle he knows absolutely nothing about. He ended up empowering miscreants who are hiding under Biafran struggle, that they know absolutely nothing about, to perpetrate all manner of atrocities in Igbo land. Today, he can’t even control them, even when he is released from prison, because these hoodlums are not fighting for him, but for themselves. They are being sponsored by the same politicians whom they want us to believe they hate with passion.

Millions of Igbos, either gullible or mischievous, believe that Nnamdi Kanu is a hero and are actually doing everything to coronate him as such, but few of us, will continue to, when we can, correct that terrible mistake.

Today, Soludo and Orji Uzor Kalu are the latest of Igbo leaders who are cashing in on the Nnamdi Kanu situation. The major reason the IPOB and ESN terrorism lingered up to this time and has almost become intractable is that, instead of our political leaders to confront the issue frontally, they tried to exploit it for political capital. Where is Enyinnaya Abaribe and his pro-Ipob and pro-Igbo rhetoric? I remember when I wrote a critical essay on his hypocrisy, and Owelle Rochas Okorocha quickly disowned me in order to curry favour from that short trickster.

Well, I am writing books on some of these experiences and one day, we shall have the full stories, but for now, let say; Congratulations to all those who found the logic to justify the atrocities of Nnamdi Kanu and his apostles and even told me that those Igbos who died in the hands of these Igbo terrorists, have sacrificed their blood for “freedom”. I do hope they are enjoying the freedom?

ALA IGBO MUST HEAL!