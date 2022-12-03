In this exclusive Interview with Emmanuel Akaolisa and Chikamso Okoye of The News Chronicle, Mr Kome Vreno, founder of Moving Surface, a visual effects and PR company, sheds light on his entrance into the untapped gold mine of event experience in Nigeria, overcoming obstacles and his advice for upcoming entrepreneurs

TNC: Good day, thank you for this opportunity to speak with you. First, let me commend you for your business – Moving Surface, we are quite impressed. We all know it is not easy to set up a company and run it successfully. Can you please tell us a little bit about yourself and your business: what is it that you do exactly and how has the journey been so far?

Kome: Thanks for having me here, it’s a pleasure. My name is Kome Vreno, I am the managing director of Moving Surface, I am a serial entrepreneur, running different businesses even before starting Moving Surface, and this is where we are at the moment. Moving Surface is a cutting edge visual effects company specialized in interactive solutions, Advertising, Projection Mapping, and Visual Effects for every occasion – from social events to advertising.

We are a young company with a highly trained team of professional motion artists, animators and storytellers who will provide you with a complete solution, and take the project from concept through to delivery. Our designs are creatively processed and delivered in partnership with you, for the best results. We are an event technology company that stage shows and create experiences for guests at events.

TNC: Why did you venture into this line of business, is it just out of passion or something that came along the line? And what is the idea behind the name “Moving Surface”?

Kome: For me, I am someone who likes being innovative, I do not like being in an environment or situation where I keep repeating and doing same thing over and over again. So it is a no brainer for me to always look for that next thing. I am interested in interactive solutions and that helped me come across and set up Moving Surface which is aimed at creativity and innovation.

About the Idea behind the name ‘Moving Surface’, it was not actually easy coming up with the name because we wanted something that will totally reflect what we do, we wanted to create a global brand, and a name that will easy be remembered should be used. Our work is mostly playing with the projectors and the walls, creating moving images on surfaces: Moving-Surface, so that is how we came up with the name.

TNC: What are the peculiar challenges you face in your line of work because we know every business has its challenges, not to talk of running it in a country as challenging as Nigeria. Also, what are some of the glorious moments of the business?

Kome: Well, for us I will start by saying access to gears and equipments is a challenge; most tools we use for our business are at high ends and we don’t get to see it locally, unlike in other countries where you can easily rent them because they manufacture it there, here we are not left we that option. So funding the importation and also the time it takes to get to us is a challenge. Another challenge is electricity which is an environmental factor; we all know the situation of electricity in this country and without power we can’t work. Then funding, which is a challenge for every business starting up, it wasn’t easy, but we kept going, coupled with the grant we got from Tony Elumelu foundation, it also helped us kick-start.

About the glorious moments, there are quite some and the most recent one is our gig with GT Bank; the GTCO Fashion Weekend, it was a massive one for us. There’s another one which happened earlier, when we introduced the graffiti wall and the guests at the events were amazed with our work. Not forgetting 2019, on the democracy day, we staged a show and got a lot of encouraging words, to the extent some people thought we flew in from Israel to set up the show. So those moments are glorious and encouraging for us.

TNC: You know there are some businesses just like yours and they make every effort to be on top. What are the things you do differently that stand you out from the rest?

Kome: Before starting this company, we completely knew what we’re out for; we had every idea of what we wanted to do. We are totally unique and different from the usual kind of businesses we see here in Africa and Nigeria. As an event-tech company, what we are offering right now is barely done anywhere in the country, so that alone makes us special and unique. And by the time people realize how lucrative the business is, we must have been the number one and a one stop shop in the event technology industry.

TNC: As an entrepreneur, we would like to know your take on entrepreneurship; do you think it is for everyone or only for a select few? In Nigeria, we hear the government urging the youths to take up skills and earn money for themselves, which seems like the government is running away from its obligations. What is your take on this, and what is your advice for people venturing into entrepreneurship?

Kome: Well, I won’t really say it is not for everyone, because everyone is gifted to succeed in one way or the other. So I think everyone should have something by the side, even when you do your 9-5 work as an employee, you should also have a side hustle, that makes you an entrepreneur.

But most importantly, you should be prepared to make sacrifices and be passionate about it if you really want to succeed as an entrepreneur. You should also be open to making mistakes and then get back to your feet, there are hurdles which every business person should diligently pass, so do not shy away from failing, because it will help in your brewing. So sacrifices, passion, hard work, and perseverance makes a good entrepreneur.

TNC: Lastly, I know you are a highly professional person who is likely focused on work, value, and excellence. But it doesn’t imply that you are without emotions or are oblivious to happenings in society. As a concerned citizen, what is your take on some national issues? Especially with the General election at foot, what Is your advice to the government and citizens?

Kome: I will advise the government to make sure that every vote counts, the people should go out and exercise their franchise while the government creates a secure environment for the electorate, they should make security available at the polling stations, so that people wouldn’t be afraid to go out and cast their votes.

TNC: Thank you Mr. Kome Vreno, it has been a wonderful time with you, have a very good day.