APM’s petition adjourned to Thursday by presidential election tribunal 

The Presidential Election Presidential Court in Abuja on Tuesday, adjourned the petition by the Allied Peoples Movement to Thursday, May 11, 2023, for the continuation of the pre-hearing. The party is challenging the emergence of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress as the winner of the February 25 presidential elections.

In the petition marked CA/ABJ/PEPC/04/2022, the party is challenging the results of the presidential election on grounds of irregularities including the mutilation of election results. One of the grounds of the argument is that Tinubu did not have a validly nominated vice president. Hence, he was not validly sponsored by the APC.

Listed as 1st to 5th respondents in the petition are INEC, APC, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and Kabir Masari. The party stated that, “The third respondent lost his candidacy and was no longer qualified to contest the presidential election. When the fifth respondent withdrew his nomination as the second respondent’s vice presidential candidate for his said presidential election.”

