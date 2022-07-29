Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra State Branch has commended Governor Chukukwuma Soludo-led Government for its role in promptly mobilising security agents who rescued one of their colleagues within 12 hours of his abduction last Tuesday.

The association however, advised its members to be more security conscious as they strive to provide round the clock healthcare services to the citizenry.

The body disclosed this shortly after rising from their Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference, held at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, COOUTH, Awka, where it elected new officers, with Dr Jane Ezeonu, as Chairman.

The NMA also urged government to continue in its efforts towards improving the security situation in the State, assuring of their continued partnership with the government in improving healthcare services in the State.

It also pledged continued willingness to protect the interest and wellbeing of doctors in the State.

The association had earlier held its 4th Late Emeritus Prof. Festus Aghagbo Nwako Memorial Lectures, with the theme, “Excellence in Healthcare Delivery”, with the lecture topic as “The Umblicus : The Paediatric Surgeons perspective” delivered by Emeritus Prof. Nene Agugua-Obianyo.

According to the association, “The Nigerian Medical Association Anambra State Branch, expresses her profound gratitude to the Anambra State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo for the role they played in promptly mobilising security agents who effectively rescued our colleague within 12 hours of his kidnap last Tuesday, within the State.

“We equally appreciate the Hon. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike for being ever accessible and dependable, serving as an effective link between the State Government and healthcare workers.

“While we however, advise our members to be more security conscious even as we strive to provide round the clock healthcare services to citizenry, we also urge the state government to continue in their positive efforts towards improving the security situation in the State.

“We also wish to expressed our resolve to continue to protect the interest and wellbeing of doctors in Anambra State, just as we are readiness to continue to partner with the State Government in improving healthcare services.”

Part of the activities during the AGM, was the election of new State officers ably led by Dr. Jane Ezeonu, a Consultant Public Health Physician at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi, to pilot the affairs of NMA in the state for the next two years.

Dr Ezeonu succeeded, Dr. Jide Onyekwelu, who was recently elected as Secretary General of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

Earlier, Ezeonu who acted as Chairman of the State NMA, prior to her election as substantive Chairman, said the event was an opportunity for the medical doctors and the stakeholders in the healthcare sector to interrelate on ways to advance the health system and improve healthcare delivery in the state.