Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo has described the death of Master Kambilichukwu Edochie, the sixteen-year-old first son of an ace Nollywood actor Mr Yul Edochie, as very sad.

The sad news of Master Kambili’s sudden demise hit the social media platform on March 29, 2023, with reports revealing that he died in a Lagos hospital few hours after collapsing while playing football with his fellow school children.

The Governor’s wife, who mourned the demise of the actor’s son on her official Facebook handle, said the shock of the child’s death has created a deep wound in the heart of many which will take a very long time to heal.

The Governor’s wife described the late Master Kambilichukwu as an intelligent child and easy-going soul.

While extending her sympathy to the Edochie family particularly Mr Yul and his wife, May, Mrs Soludo asked the family to find solace in the fact that their son, despite a very brief stay on earth, left behind sweet and good memories.

The governor’s wife wrote on her Facebook handle; “The shock of little Kambilichukwu Edochie’s passing will stick around for a very long time, if not forever.

“As a mother, it hurts even more.

“This is one heavy burden on the heart. Kambilichukwu’s sudden exit is a big spot on the joy of parenthood.

“But in the end, we must always stay in concordance with God’s Ultimate Will.

“I sympathize with the Edochies, especially Yul and May, who have been forced to undeserved grief.

“Kambili is with God now, that I’m sure of. And may his peaceful soul find solace in God’s gracious Heart. Amen!”