AFCON QUALIFIERS: Jose Paseiro invites 23 players ahead of the Sierra Leone game.

Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro has invited 23 players ahead of their AFCON qualifiers games against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles will clash with Sierra Leone in their 5th game of the group A of the qualifications on the 18th of this month.

Jose included four home base players in his list, it is understood that the Portuguese is a fan of the NPFL, and he has been following up with the ongoing NPFL Super Six play off Championship in Lagos.

Invited players for the game:

Goalkeepers: Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: William Ekong ; Calvin Bassey, Kevin Akpoguma, Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United) Oluwasemilogo Ajayi; Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Midfielders: Joseph Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka.

Forwards: Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

Share this post