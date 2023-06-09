AFCON QUALIFIERS: Jose Paseiro invites 23 players ahead of the Sierra Leone game

Oladimeji Adeoye June 9, 2023 0
AFCON qualifiers

AFCON QUALIFIERS: Jose Paseiro invites 23 players ahead of the Sierra Leone game.

Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro has invited 23 players ahead of their AFCON qualifiers games against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles will clash with Sierra Leone in their 5th game of the group A of the qualifications on the 18th of this month.

Jose included four home base players in his list, it is understood that the Portuguese is a fan of the NPFL, and he has been following up with the ongoing NPFL Super Six play off Championship in Lagos.

Invited players for the game:

Goalkeepers: Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel); Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: William Ekong ; Calvin Bassey, Kevin Akpoguma, Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United) Oluwasemilogo Ajayi; Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Midfielders: Joseph Aribo, Alex Iwobi, Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka.

Forwards: Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa.

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

See author's posts

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Al-Ittihad - Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema Speaks On The Major Reason Why He Joined Al-Ittihad

Ken Ibenne June 9, 2023 0
Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool Completes The Signing Of Alexis Mac Allister From Brighton

Ken Ibenne June 8, 2023 0
PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger

Dr. Binoy Kampmark June 8, 2023 0
Lionel Messi to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi confirms his decision to join Inter Miami

Oladimeji Adeoye June 8, 2023 0
West Ham beat Fiorentina

West Ham beat Fiorentina to win first trophy after 43 years

Oladimeji Adeoye June 8, 2023 0
FIFA honours Victor Osimhen

FIFA honours Victor Osimhen following an outstanding season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

FGC Yauri

FGC Yauri: The girls who came home

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 9, 2023 0
Binance

Crypto Today: “Heard of Binance by Chance?”

Esther Salami June 9, 2023 0
2023 BET award nomination

2023 BET award: Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Asake nominated

Augustina John June 9, 2023 0
raising my child alone — Sophia Momodu

My worst fear was raising my child alone — Sophia Momodu

Osniff Daniel June 9, 2023 0
Yung6ix replies Davido

It was Wizkid, Olamide, and Myself, before you— Yung6ix replies Davido

Osniff Daniel June 9, 2023 0