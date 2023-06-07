FIFA honours Victor Osimhen following an outstanding season

FIFA honours Victor Osimhen

After a terrific season with Napoli, Victor Osimhen has been honoured and recognized by FIFA.

Osimhen’s outstanding season with Napoli made FIFA honours Victor Osimhen. The 25 year old Nigeria striker scored 26 goals during Napolis voyage to their first scudetto in 33 years.

Prior to this moment, Osimhen was conferred with the National Award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by former President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Victor Osimhen also ended his season winning the golden boot following his 26 goals and 5 assists, becoming the first in Africa to reach this feat.

In recognition of his rise to prestige, he was presented with a personalized ball and shift by FIFA official Gelson Fernandes.

In a message to the Nigerian, Fernandes wrote, “Victor Osimhen, you represent at the moment what football can do.

“From Lagos to Napoli where people love you, you have suffered, but your love for football and determination have guided you.

“Keep going, keep pushing. Africa needs examples and millions are watching and dreaming.”